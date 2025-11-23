Urban Meyer to be Inducted into Gators' Ring of Honor
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer got another surprise.
While being honored on the field in the middle of Florida's game against Tennessee, the university revealed Meyer will be the program's seventh member of the Ring of Honor.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be selected for the Florida Football Ring of Honor,” Meyer said in.a statement. “My time at Florida holds so many special memories for me and my family. Everything we accomplished was the result of an extraordinary coaching staff who recruited exceptional players and were supported every day by the University, the Athletic Department, and the entire Gator Nation. I want to thank Dr. Bernie Machen and Jeremy Foley for bringing us to Gainesville and for embracing our family and our staff from the very beginning. There is nothing like game day in The Swamp—the energy of 90,000 fans behind you, pushing and willing you to victory."
Meyer, who coached Florida from 2005-10, won two national titles, two SEC titles and three SEC division titles in his time with the program. His 65 wins remain third all-time in program history, while his 81.3 winning percentage is second.
Meyer made other history in his time Gainesville, becoming the first coach in FBS history to post back-to-back 13-win seasons (2008, 2009) and leading UF on a school-record 22-game win streak across the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
“The championships were certainly special, but the bonds forged with our players, staff, and countless members of Gator Nation will last a lifetime," Meyer added. "I am grateful to have been part of Florida’s storied football tradition, and I want to thank Gator Nation for the passion and pride you continue to bring to this program. This recognition means more to me and my family than words can express. Go Gators.”
Meyer has long been considered by many to be the next inductee into the Ring of Honor, which currently includes quarterback Tim Tebow, linebacker Wilbur Marshall, quarterback Danny Wuerffel, defensive end Jack Youngblood, running back Emmitt Smith and quarterback/head coach Steve Spurrier.
To be inducted into the Ring of Honor, one must meet one of a long list of criteria, be at least five years removed from UF and be in good standing with the university. Meyer met the unviersity's national championship criteria.
Meyer's induction date will be revealed at a later time. He will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 9 during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas.