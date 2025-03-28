Value of Experience for Florida Gators Offensive Line Next Season
Experience has the chance to carry the Florida Gators a long way next season, especially in the trenches. Four starters on the offensive are returning to a Gators team looking to improve on an 8-5 season that saw them win the Gasparilla Bowl over Tulane.
“I think they’re gonna do an amazing job next year,” lone departing offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson said. “Just having the experience of all four of them that’s already there...I think it’s gonna be a big year for them next year.”
The Gators have a prized quarterback in DJ Lagway coming for his sophomore year. He’s already been banged up a bit, too. So, having the experienced protection will be important in allowing him to take that next step.
He can focus on improving because there is less to figure out on the offensive line along with him.
“Just to have consistency is always one of the best things you can have,” former Florida Gators guard Max Garcia said at pro day. “For those guys to just build that nucleus and become familiar with each other, you’re ahead of the game not having to build that chemistry with people over and over again.”
Garcia was a guard for the Gators from 2013 to 2014. He immediately became a key starter and eventually became a team captain. He was named Second Team All-SEC in his final year of college in 2014.
One of the returning standouts on the offensive line is Jake Slaughter. The fifth-year center earned the honor of First Team All-American by the Associated Press and was also named First Team All-SEC by AP.
Another key member returning is a longtime teammate of Slaughter’s, Austin Barber. The fellow Trinity Catholic alumnus started all 13 games for the Gators and was the SEC Lineman of the Week for his efforts in Week Four.
These guys put on an effort that saw two sacks or fewer in four DJ Lagways starts next season. In the win over LSU, they allowed none.
Time to see what an extra year under their belts will produce in 2025.