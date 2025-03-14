All Gators

WATCH: Florida Gators Spring Practice No. 4

The Florida Gators concluded its second week of spring camp with a practice on Thursday. Media were invited to attend a 12-minute open period. Watch clips from the fourth viewing period below, via Gators Illustrated.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri gestures while Florida Gators inside linebacker Jaden Robinson (29) watches during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri gestures while Florida Gators inside linebacker Jaden Robinson (29) watches during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The first two weeks of the Florida Gators' 2025 spring camp is officially over after a practice on Thursday before the university goes into spring break.

Media were invited to cover a 12-minute period of Thursday's session and allowed to share up to three minutes of clips from the viewing period. Gators Illustrated was in attendance and filmed multiple position groups including the defensive line, tight ends, offensive line and receivers.

Find clips from Thursday's viewing period below.

Practice No. 4 (March 13, 2025)

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football