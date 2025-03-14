WATCH: Florida Gators Spring Practice No. 4
The Florida Gators concluded its second week of spring camp with a practice on Thursday. Media were invited to attend a 12-minute open period. Watch clips from the fourth viewing period below, via Gators Illustrated.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The first two weeks of the Florida Gators' 2025 spring camp is officially over after a practice on Thursday before the university goes into spring break.
Media were invited to cover a 12-minute period of Thursday's session and allowed to share up to three minutes of clips from the viewing period. Gators Illustrated was in attendance and filmed multiple position groups including the defensive line, tight ends, offensive line and receivers.
Find clips from Thursday's viewing period below.
Practice No. 4 (March 13, 2025)
