Week 9 Games to Watch with Florida Gators on Bye
The Florida Gators have their traditional bye week ahead of their matchup with No. 2 Georgia in Jacksonville.
It gives the fans a chance to enjoy the blowout win over Kentucky just a little longer. That being said, it’s going to reshape the college football viewing schedule for the weekend.
Here are three games to watch while the Gators get rested for a big rivalry game.
No. 5 Texas (6-1, 2-1 SEC) vs No. 25 Vanderbilt (5-2, 2-1 SEC)
The Commodores are in the Top 25 for the first time in over a decade. They finished in the top 25 to finish the 2013 season during James Franklin’s third and final season as their head coach. To find them ranked mid-season, you have to go back to 2008.
It’s been a while.
Vanderbilt has already made history with its toppling of No. 1 Alabama. It was the first time they beat a top-ranked team in program history. Now, they get the chance to give the Longhorns a run for their money.
Vanderbilt came close to having a chance to knock off another top-ranked team. But Texas lost 301-5 to Georgia, getting them bumped to No. 5. A top-five win would still be pretty satisfying.
It also happens to be Texas’ last game before they host Florida on Nov. 9.
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0 SEC) vs No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0 SEC)
It’s the two remaining teams in the SEC that are undefeated in conference play. Only one can remain in the driver’s seat to Atlanta. What was a rivalry week matchup for a decade is now a mid-season duel.
Mike Elko has been strong out of the gate in year one as the Aggies' head coach and has a chance to make another statement with a win over LSU’s Brian Kelly - who is 1-1 against A&M since going to Baton Rouge.
It’s crazy how there are three schools ranked higher than the schools in this matchup further down the standings. It just shows how the rankings differ from the conference standings.
Both schools are on a six-game winning streak coming off Week One losses.
Florida State (1-6, 1-5 ACC) vs No. 6 Miami (7-0, 6-0 ACC)
Yes, this is a suggestion watch two of this fanbase’s most hated teams. But think of it this way, you can sit and watch as Florida State becomes bowl ineligible after getting smacked by rival Miami.
It would put them that much closer to a clinch of a worse record than Florida.
After Florida missed out on a bowl game last season with a 5-7 record as Florida State went 13-1, there will be some satisfaction there.