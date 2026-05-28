Skip to main content
All Gators

What is Florida Football Paying its Assistant Coaches in 2026?

The Florida Gators revealed the contract terms for its football assistants. Here's what you need to know.
Cam Parker|
Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner headlines the Gators' assistant coaches in 2026.
Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner headlines the Gators' assistant coaches in 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Florida Gators on Thursday released the contract information for its assistant football coaches, revealing three-year contracts for coordinators Buster Faulkner and Brad White and two-year deals for its other assistants.

In all, Florida will be paying a total of $11.2 million for its coordinators and assistant coaching staff under head coach Jon Sumrall in 2026 and $11.9 million in 2027. 

Sumrall’s contract, released the day of his introductory press conference on Dec. 1, revealed an initial staff salary pool of $16.3 million per year, which includes analysts, recruiting staffers, creative media and other non-coaching personnel.

Here’s a breakdown of what each assistant will be making. 

OC Buster Faulker

Buster Faulkner is Florida's new offensive coordinator.
Buster Faulkner is Florida's new offensive coordinator. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Faulker signed a three-year deal worth approximately $6.6 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2029. He is set to make $2.1 million in 2026 before having his salary increased to $2.2 million in 2027 and $2.3 million in 2028.

Of note, Faulker is the first coordinator in UF football history to have a yearly salary of at least $2 million, according to 247 Sports’ Zach Goodall.

DC Brad White

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Brad White.
Florida Gators defensive coordinator Brad White. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White signed a three-year deal worth approximately $5.85 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2029. He is set to make $1.85 million in 2026 before having his salary increase to $1.95 million in 2027 and $2.05 million in 2028. 

His salary in 2028 Will make him the second assistant in UF football history to break the $2 million-mark for a yearly salary. 

Director of Football Performance Rusty Whitt

Rusty Whitt is in his first year leading the Florida Gators' strength and conditioning program.
Florida Gators Director of Football Performance Rusty Whitt. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Whitt signed a two-year deal worth $1.1 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in each of the two seasons on his deal.

STC Johnathan Galante

Galante signed a two-year deal worth $825,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $400,000 in 2026 before making $425,000 in 2027.

QBs Joe Craddock

Florida Gators quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock.
Florida Gators quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Craddock signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $600,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

RBs Chris Foster

Florida Gators running backs coach Chris Foster.
Florida Gators running backs coach Chris Foster. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Foster signed a two-year deal worth $1.05 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $500,000 in 2026 before making $550,000 in 2027.

Outside WRs Marcus Davis

Florida Gators outside receivers coach Marcus Davis.
Florida Gators outside receivers coach Marcus Davis. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Davis signed a two-year deal worth $1.1 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

Inside WRs Trent McKnight

Florida Gators inside receivers coach Trent McKnight.
Florida Gators inside receivers coach Trent McKnight. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

McKnight signed a two-year deal worth $1.025 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $500,000 in 2026 before making $525,000 in 2027.

TEs Evan McKissack

Evan
Florida Gators tight ends coach Evan McKissack. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

McKissack signed a two-year deal worth $800,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $800,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

OL Phil Trautwein

Phil Trautwein takes over Florida's offensive line 18 years since he last played for the Gators.
Florida Gators offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Trautwein signed a two-year deal worth $1.75 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $750,000 in 2026 before making $1 million in 2027. His salary in 2027 makes him one of two non-coordinator assistants to hit the $1 million-mark for a yearly salary. 

DL/Asst. HC Gerald Chatman

Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman will be retained under new Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall.
Florida Gators defensive line coach Gerald Chatman. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Chatman signed a two-year deal worth $1.95 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028, as Sumrall’s lone holdover from Billy Napier’s staff. He is set to make $950,000 in 2026 before making $1 million in 2027. He joins Trautwein as one of the two non-coordinator assistants to hit the $1 million-mark for a yearly salary in 2027.

OLBs Bam Hardmon

Florida Gators outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon.
Florida Gators outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Hardmon signed a two-year deal worth $700,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $350,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

ILBs Greg Gasparato

Florida Gators inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato.
Florida Gators inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Gasparato signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $600,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

CBs Brandon Harris

Ben Hanks III had one of the strongest performances in spring camp.
Florida Gators corners coach Brandon Harris. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Harris signed a two-year deal worth $1.15 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in 2026 before making $600,000 in 2027. 

S Chris Collins

Collins signed a two-year deal worth $1.15 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in 2026 before making $600,000 in 2027.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

Share on XFollow camparker25
Home/Football