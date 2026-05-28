What is Florida Football Paying its Assistant Coaches in 2026?
In this story:
GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Florida Gators on Thursday released the contract information for its assistant football coaches, revealing three-year contracts for coordinators Buster Faulkner and Brad White and two-year deals for its other assistants.
In all, Florida will be paying a total of $11.2 million for its coordinators and assistant coaching staff under head coach Jon Sumrall in 2026 and $11.9 million in 2027.
Sumrall’s contract, released the day of his introductory press conference on Dec. 1, revealed an initial staff salary pool of $16.3 million per year, which includes analysts, recruiting staffers, creative media and other non-coaching personnel.
Here’s a breakdown of what each assistant will be making.
OC Buster Faulker
Faulker signed a three-year deal worth approximately $6.6 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2029. He is set to make $2.1 million in 2026 before having his salary increased to $2.2 million in 2027 and $2.3 million in 2028.
Of note, Faulker is the first coordinator in UF football history to have a yearly salary of at least $2 million, according to 247 Sports’ Zach Goodall.
DC Brad White
White signed a three-year deal worth approximately $5.85 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2029. He is set to make $1.85 million in 2026 before having his salary increase to $1.95 million in 2027 and $2.05 million in 2028.
His salary in 2028 Will make him the second assistant in UF football history to break the $2 million-mark for a yearly salary.
Director of Football Performance Rusty Whitt
Whitt signed a two-year deal worth $1.1 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in each of the two seasons on his deal.
STC Johnathan Galante
Galante signed a two-year deal worth $825,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $400,000 in 2026 before making $425,000 in 2027.
QBs Joe Craddock
Craddock signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $600,000 in each of the two years on his contract.
RBs Chris Foster
Foster signed a two-year deal worth $1.05 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $500,000 in 2026 before making $550,000 in 2027.
Outside WRs Marcus Davis
Davis signed a two-year deal worth $1.1 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in each of the two years on his contract.
Inside WRs Trent McKnight
McKnight signed a two-year deal worth $1.025 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $500,000 in 2026 before making $525,000 in 2027.
TEs Evan McKissack
McKissack signed a two-year deal worth $800,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $800,000 in each of the two years on his contract.
OL Phil Trautwein
Trautwein signed a two-year deal worth $1.75 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $750,000 in 2026 before making $1 million in 2027. His salary in 2027 makes him one of two non-coordinator assistants to hit the $1 million-mark for a yearly salary.
DL/Asst. HC Gerald Chatman
Chatman signed a two-year deal worth $1.95 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028, as Sumrall’s lone holdover from Billy Napier’s staff. He is set to make $950,000 in 2026 before making $1 million in 2027. He joins Trautwein as one of the two non-coordinator assistants to hit the $1 million-mark for a yearly salary in 2027.
OLBs Bam Hardmon
Hardmon signed a two-year deal worth $700,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $350,000 in each of the two years on his contract.
ILBs Greg Gasparato
Gasparato signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $600,000 in each of the two years on his contract.
CBs Brandon Harris
Harris signed a two-year deal worth $1.15 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in 2026 before making $600,000 in 2027.
S Chris Collins
Collins signed a two-year deal worth $1.15 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in 2026 before making $600,000 in 2027.
Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25