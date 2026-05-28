What is Florida Football Paying its Assistant Coaches in 2026?

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Florida Gators on Thursday released the contract information for its assistant football coaches, revealing three-year contracts for coordinators Buster Faulkner and Brad White and two-year deals for its other assistants.

In all, Florida will be paying a total of $11.2 million for its coordinators and assistant coaching staff under head coach Jon Sumrall in 2026 and $11.9 million in 2027.

Sumrall’s contract, released the day of his introductory press conference on Dec. 1, revealed an initial staff salary pool of $16.3 million per year, which includes analysts, recruiting staffers, creative media and other non-coaching personnel.

Here’s a breakdown of what each assistant will be making.

OC Buster Faulker

Buster Faulkner is Florida's new offensive coordinator. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Faulker signed a three-year deal worth approximately $6.6 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2029. He is set to make $2.1 million in 2026 before having his salary increased to $2.2 million in 2027 and $2.3 million in 2028.

Of note, Faulker is the first coordinator in UF football history to have a yearly salary of at least $2 million, according to 247 Sports’ Zach Goodall.

DC Brad White

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Brad White. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White signed a three-year deal worth approximately $5.85 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2029. He is set to make $1.85 million in 2026 before having his salary increase to $1.95 million in 2027 and $2.05 million in 2028.

His salary in 2028 Will make him the second assistant in UF football history to break the $2 million-mark for a yearly salary.

Director of Football Performance Rusty Whitt

Florida Gators Director of Football Performance Rusty Whitt. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Whitt signed a two-year deal worth $1.1 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in each of the two seasons on his deal.

STC Johnathan Galante

Galante signed a two-year deal worth $825,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $400,000 in 2026 before making $425,000 in 2027.

QBs Joe Craddock

Florida Gators quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Craddock signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $600,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

RBs Chris Foster

Florida Gators running backs coach Chris Foster. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Foster signed a two-year deal worth $1.05 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $500,000 in 2026 before making $550,000 in 2027.

Outside WRs Marcus Davis

Florida Gators outside receivers coach Marcus Davis. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Davis signed a two-year deal worth $1.1 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

Inside WRs Trent McKnight

Florida Gators inside receivers coach Trent McKnight. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

McKnight signed a two-year deal worth $1.025 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $500,000 in 2026 before making $525,000 in 2027.

TEs Evan McKissack

Florida Gators tight ends coach Evan McKissack. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

McKissack signed a two-year deal worth $800,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $800,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

OL Phil Trautwein

Florida Gators offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Trautwein signed a two-year deal worth $1.75 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $750,000 in 2026 before making $1 million in 2027. His salary in 2027 makes him one of two non-coordinator assistants to hit the $1 million-mark for a yearly salary.

DL/Asst. HC Gerald Chatman

Florida Gators defensive line coach Gerald Chatman. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Chatman signed a two-year deal worth $1.95 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028, as Sumrall’s lone holdover from Billy Napier’s staff. He is set to make $950,000 in 2026 before making $1 million in 2027. He joins Trautwein as one of the two non-coordinator assistants to hit the $1 million-mark for a yearly salary in 2027.

OLBs Bam Hardmon

Florida Gators outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Hardmon signed a two-year deal worth $700,000, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $350,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

ILBs Greg Gasparato

Florida Gators inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Gasparato signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $600,000 in each of the two years on his contract.

CBs Brandon Harris

Florida Gators corners coach Brandon Harris. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Harris signed a two-year deal worth $1.15 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in 2026 before making $600,000 in 2027.

S Chris Collins

Collins signed a two-year deal worth $1.15 million, which expires on Jan. 31, 2028. He is set to make $550,000 in 2026 before making $600,000 in 2027.

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