When is the Florida Gators 2026 Orange and Blue Spring Game? Camp Dates Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dates for the Florida Gators' first spring camp and the 2026 Orange and Blue spring game under new head coach Jon Sumrall were revealed on Friday.

The team will report for camp on the first week of March with its first practice to be held on Tuesday, March 3. The spring game, which marks the end of spring camp, will be held inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on April 11.

In addition to its March 3 practice, Florida will hold 13 other practices on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday leading up to the spring game outside of an 11-day break in between the March 12 and March 24 practices due to spring break. The Gators will also hold a practice on Friday, March 27 and will scrimmage three times, including the actual spring game.

The dates were first reported by On3's Zach Abolverdi. Specific times for potential media viewing periods and the start time for the spring game will be revealed at a later date.

Sumrall, hired on Nov. 30 and introduced as the next head coach of the program on Dec. 1, enters his first season with the Gators after a pair of successful two-year stints at both Troy, where he won two Sun Belt Conference titles, and Tulane, where he won one American Conference title and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

With instant success at both of his previous stops, Sumrall is looking to carry over his win now mentality to the Gators, which have had four losing seasons in the last five years, including a 4-8 finish in 2025.

"I respect the Florida fan base is not patient," Sumrall said during his introductory press conference. "They want to win right now, too. You've got the right coach. I'm wired that way. I'm not comfortable having a plan to win in eight years. I want to win tomorrow."

Spring camp will also be the first time fans will get to see returning stars Jadan Baugh, Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III, Myles Graham and Jayden Woods after Sumrall successfully retained each. Baugh and Wilson remained despite efforts from other schools to get the two in the portal, while Florida kept Woods despite him officially entering the portal and visiting other schools.

It will also be the first step for Florida to hold multiple position battles, none more notable than the one at quarterback. After DJ Lagway's transfer, the Gators retained redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and veteran backup Aidan Warner, while adding Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and four-star signee Will Griffin to the group.

Jones Jr., Lagway's backup in 2025, and Philo, a longtime Georgia Tech backup who was originally recruited by now-UF offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, are expected to be the two main competitors for the role.

Florida's 2026 season opens with a home matchup against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 5.

