Will Harris Seemingly Takes Shot at Gators After Huge Recruiting Win
Less than a month after leaving the Florida Gators for the same position with rival Miami, secondary coach Will Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) and made what looked like a taunt toward Gators head coach Billy Napier and the Gators after securing the commitment of former Florida pledge Jaelen Waters.
Waters, a composite top 200 recruit, officially committed to the Hurricanes Friday night, a move that was heavily expected after his decommitment from the Gators shortly after Harris’ departure. Following Waters’ decision being announced, Harris tweeted Napier's signature commitment emoji with a minor twist: a chess pawn to go with it.
While somewhat indirect, it did not go unnoticed by the Gators staff. Associate head coach and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke replied to his tweet with a couple emojis of his own.
The dormant Florida-Miami football has recently found new life after the two teams faced each other for the first time in five years in 2024. A rematch comes this fall down in Miami Gardens. While the bad memory of Miami leaving the Swamp drained last season lingers, Harris now standing on the other sideline will definitely add fuel to the rivalry's fire in their upcoming week four matchup.
“For sure…you know there is going to be smack talk and stuff like that.” Senior cornerback Devin Moore said when asked if Harris’ presence adds more motivation. “It’s all love with coach Harris…I understand at the end of the day it is a business…it is what it is.”
Though the rivalry likely did not need any more fuel, it looks as if the Gators former assistant won’t hold back in providing bulletin board material for a Florida team that should already be hungry for revenge. With a stop in Miami Gardens scheduled for Sept. 20, the Gators will have a chance to quiet the constant noise coming from down south with a win.