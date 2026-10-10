Will Vernell Brown III Play Against South Carolina? Gators WR's Gameday Availability Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Less than two hours before the 16th-ranked Florida Gators face South Carolina for homecoming, wide receiver Vernell Brown III’s game day availability has been revealed.

Brown III, still working through a knee injury suffered two weeks ago, is officially out, according to Florida’s pregame availability report. Brown III has been practicing this week after missing last week’s loss to Missouri.

On Wednesday, head coach Jon Sumrall said Brown III’s participation level will come down to confidence.

“He looks a lot better," Sumrall said. "... He seems really optimistic. Like I've told you guys, a lot of it is just his confidence and if he's able to go play. He seemed a lot more confident today than I've seen him in the last week and a half. So, that's encouraging."

Brown III first suffered his injury in the second quarter of the win over Ole Miss two weeks ago, with an MRI the following day revealing a low-grade sprain and no concerns for a long-term injury. He is second on the team in receptions (17), receiving yards (271) and receiving touchdowns (two).

However, his ensuing absence played a role in Florida’s worst offensive output of the season in the 28-point loss to the Tigers. With Brown III set to miss yet another game, the Gators will heavily rely on Dallas Wilson and Eric Singleton Jr. in the passing game with Bailey Stockton, TJ Abrams, Kahleil Jackson and Micah Mays Jr. in supporting roles.

Wilson caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, leaping Brown III to become the Gators' leading receiver with 18 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Abrams, meanwhile, caught three passes for 55 yards and his first career touchdown in the loss.

Stockton, meanwhile, is also expected to double as the team’s punt returner with Brown III out.

“There's no excuses for us; it's next man up,” offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said on Tuesday. “Next-man mentality. We got a bunch of good players.”

Of note, Brown III is also Florida's only player listed on the availability report. South Carolina, meanwhile, will have the following eight players out: defensive back Quay'sheed Scott, defensive back Jalewis Solomon, wide receiver Jayden Sellers, edge rusher Kobby Skyi-Prah, offensive lineman Carter Miller, edge rusher Julian Walker, offensive lineman Josiah Thompson and defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy.

Kickoff between Florida and South Carolina is set for 12:45 p.m., with television coverage on SEC Network.

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