Gators in the Majors, Former Florida Players Setting Records
A pair of former Florida Gators baseball players are making their marks and then some in the middle of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.
Texas Rangers’ rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford accomplished something no other player in MLB history had done before in only his 59th career game. Additionally, Cincinnati Reds’ second baseman Jonathan India is on the cusp of setting an unusual MLB record after setting multiple franchise records over the weekend.
Gators Illustrated breaks down those former Gators’ accolades below.
Wyatt Langford’s Career Night
A little over a year ago, Wyatt Langford was hitting home runs in a Gators’ uniform. Now, he’s doing that and more in a Texas Rangers’ uniform.
In only his 59th game in the majors, Langford hit for the cycle during an 11-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. With it, the former Gator accomplished multiple accolades with the Rangers. Langford is the 11th Ranger and second Ranger rookie in history to hit for the cycle.
It’s also the first cycle in Sunday Night Baseball history. Langford is also the first rookie in MLB history to hit for the cycle, hit a grand slam and hit an inside-the-park home run in the same season.
Sunday’s performance is the culmination of a terrific month of June for the rookie. Langford led AL rookies last month in batting average (.309), on-base plus slugging (.894), runs batted in (22) and total bases (51).
“It’s going to take everybody, but [Langford] makes our offense so much better, no getting around that,” said Rangers’ manager Bruce Bochy. “We need everybody, but the way he’s playing is going to be critical for us to take care of him [physically]. He’s really played great baseball.”
Currently, Langford has a .260 batting average with four home runs and 35 RBIs and is a major contender for the American League Rookie of the Year.
Jonathan India Breaks Reds’ Record
Reds’ second baseman Jonathan India broke two obscure franchise records in the Reds’ four-game series against St. Louis.
With a double on Saturday, the former Gator recorded his seventh-consecutive game with a double, which set a new Reds’ record. On Saturday, he hit another double, which broke the franchise record for most consecutive games with an extra base hit.
India is also now one game away from the MLB record for most consecutive games with a double. Toronto’s Bo Bichette currently holds the record, which he set in 2019.
“I’m not changing anything," India said. "Guys go down and you definitely have that thought, ‘Let’s go. I’ve got to pick it up now.’ I’m the same guy every day. I show up, prepare and help my team win.”
The record-setting weekend for India comes in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak.
In the month of June, India recorded a .380 batting average, a 1.041 OPS, 13 doubles and 16 RBIs.