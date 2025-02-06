Former Gators Star Could Be Key for NY Mets, NL East
Former Florida Gators pitcher Brandon Sproat could actually affect the outcome of the 2025 National League season. The top-ranked prospect in the New York Mets’ system is quite the designation for a veteran team that throws around money like it’s going out of style.
Yet among the high-salaried players, Sproat will prominently figure into the team.
Why? Can't the Mets just throw money at free agents and keep Sproat in the minors for a couple more years? No, Sproat's ascension does not buckle because of payroll. Upper management wants to see him win games at Citi Field in 2025.
Path
Originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, the Pace, Fla. native decided to attend the University of Florida. After three solid years at Florida, including a second-team All-SEC nod, the Mets came knocking, drafting Sproat in the third-round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Still unimpressed and wanting to improve his draft status, Sproat returned to Gainesville, going 8-3 with 134 strikeouts in 106.1 innings. Once again, the Mets drafted him, this time in the second round of the '23 draft. Sproat turned down two different draft selections to play at the University of Florida.
That speaks volumes about his affinity and dedication to the school and the confidence he had in himself. Sproat bet on himself and won.
Rapid Rise/Stuff
Sproat racked up the miles, by flying through the minors in 2024. Starting in South Atlantic League (Brooklyn), all the way to Syracuse, by way of Binghamton. Sproat spent the entirety of his minor league career in New York. After a finale in Syracuse, going 1-2, all signs point to a Queens arrival this summer. The former Gator features a 95 mph fastball with a sweeper and a cutter.
However, the changeup is the pitch that keeps batters off-kilter. Now, he cannot just spam fastballs to dispatch hitters. The change should remain the second pitch as the ability to fall out of the strike zone with repeatable arm action.
He compiled a 7-4 record with a 3.40 ERA across all his stops in the minors his first year in professional ball.
Overview
While gaining recognition as the No. 46 prospect in the MLB may not seem like a phenomenal distinction, Sproat is a true Gator success story. While he doesn’t hold the same weight as Jac Caglianone or Pete Alonso, the Mets need him to step up in 2025.
After losing out on multiple free agent pitchers and losing Luis Severino to the A’s, the team needs him to provide quality starts as a third/fourth starter. Those games could mean the difference between struggling into the playoffs and making National League opponents run through Citi Field with home field advantage.
Even teams that break the $300-million payroll barrier need contributions from cost-controlled younger players, and the Mets are counting on that to be Sproat in 2025.