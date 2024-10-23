Gators Should Come Out Swinging against Bulldogs Defense
The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (yes, that is the name, will always be) sees the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs do battle in Jacksonville. Granted, Georgia and Florida currently sit in vastly different places in the SEC conference, but both are coming off big wins.
Georgia left Texas with a victory and Florida made Kentucky pick its own switch. Georgia is where Florida wants to be. That process will take time. Now, how will the Gators attack the Georgia defense?
Mortals
Unlike Georgia teams of the recent past, this UGA defense does not possess the same collection of future game-ready NFL elite picks. Now, that's not to say that their defensive group isn't formidable. UGA must do more than just walk on the field and hope the Gators cave in, which will not happen.
Florida will make Georgia fight, scratch, and claw to protect every single yard. You could say UF catches the Bulldogs at the right time. In turn, UGA catches the Gators at the wrong time. The team just defeated Texas by two touchdowns.
Expect a momentum dump and some sluggish play. Defeating the No. 1 team on the road is one thing, rebuilding that level of the emotion in just seven days will be a mighty tough task. In contrast, Florida seems ready to feed off Saturday's win.
Risks
What might catch Georgia sleeping, is an early deep ball. More importantly, throwing four of these at minimum per half would loosen up the UGA defense, who loves to crowd the box. Additionally, Florida possesses one of the better big-play, yet underrated receiver groups in college football.
Furthermore, the depth of the corps adds a wrinkle. A speedster like Aidan Mizell cannot crack the top three in the rotation. If Florida can throw the ball over 25 yards in the air, roughly a dozen times, they will stand a chance to cash in on at least three of those attempts. Georgia's defense can't dictate pace when the threat of the long ball hangs over their heads.
Screen Variations
As you probably figured by now, DJ Lagway will play a vital role in whether the Gators win or lose. As mentioned, the deep ball will spread the Bulldogs out, a clever screen game will keep those chains moving. First, orbit motion spurs Georgia to move. Lagway was excellent in his first start as the Gators' full-time starter averaging a whopping 18.5 yards per attempt against Kentucky.
If they shadow the motion, a backside screen would gain chunk yardage. Plus, now they must account for the orbit and the receiver immediately. Moreover, those screens get linemen on smaller defenders. Traditionally, Georgia recruits mammoth linemen that really don't want to trek downfield. Lastly, Trey Wilson's body will thank you. Those jet sweeps and slants will get you hit regularly, violently and relentlessly.
Bottom Line
Georgia possesses an excellent defense. They're fifth in the SEC in points allowed per game.
However, Florida possesses offensive talent all over the roster. Realistically, they do not need to bow down to anyone, Georgia included. In boxing, the term puncher's chance means a fighter, if talented enough, can land a punch that would change the complexion of the fight. Similarly, the Florida Gators possess that same ability.
Now, they just need to execute it.