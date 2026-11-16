Gators' Defense Answered the Bell in 21-14 Road Win at No. 11 Kentucky

The Florida Gators' defense made a statement in a grind-it-out win against the Wildcats.

Brad White's unit only allowed 14 points, 14 first downs, and 242 total yards in a great all-around performance. The Gator defense also scored points, forcing a safety on a holding call in the end zone.

After allowing a 15-play, 86-yard touchdown drive to start the game, which felt eerily similar to the previous week against Oklahoma, the defense settled in nicely for the rest of the game.

“Yeah, I think it’s just anchoring in,” linebacker Jayden Woods said. “It’s not how you start, but how you finish. We didn’t start how we wanted to, but we regrouped, got back on the sideline, and got things turned around.”

Woods leads the Gator defense in sacks with six and forced fumbles with two on the year. He turned in a stellar performance on Saturday night with one and a half sacks, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Jayden Woods gets us started in the second half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4zxi4k4T6R — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 15, 2026

“Yeah, I just got off the ball, tried to get to the quarterback,” Woods said on the strip sack. “Of course, [Brad] White wants us to get the ball off of him, so that was my goal. The other three guys rushing with me up front held him in the pocket for me, guys in the back half covered long enough for me to get there, so shoutout to them.”

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The strip sack gave the Gators' offense great field position, which led to a touchdown that took the lead.

The next possession, the Gators allowed a touchdown midway through the third quarter, but didn't allow Kentucky to score the rest of the game.

The final three possessions went three-and-out, punt, and back-to-back turnovers on downs for Kentucky's offense. The first of which came at the Florida 25-yard line, where the Gators got a stop on fourth and nine.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” Woods said about the two final drives. “You got to go and stand. As a D-unit, we linked in together and made it happen.”

The Gators' defense needed to step up after a subpar performance last week, added to all the struggles on offense, and did just that. Jon Sumrall was impressed with what he saw, but still sees areas that need improvement.

“They’re very unique offensively,” Sumrall said. “Their offense is probably the most like ours out of anybody we have played in regards to shift, motion, unbalanced pictures, too balanced, and then balanced to unbalanced.

"And so early we got a little bit loose on some things, didn’t play with the right leverage on a couple things. They converted some third downs in that first drive. And then once we settled in and played with a lot more confidence… but our defense, they rose up. Proud of those guys. Still not perfect, still a long way to go.

"We gotta do a better job of maybe getting sticky and attached on coverage on some over routes. They beat us a couple times on some cross-country stuff across the field.”

The Gators now sit at 6-4 and have two games against offenses that have struggled at times this year. Vanderbilt ranks last in scoring offense in the SEC, and Florida State is right around the middle of the pack in the ACC. It is paramount for this defense to continue to play well and finish the season on a high note.