Multiple Gators Named to Preseason Award Watch Lists

Three Florida Gators were included on preseason award watch lists.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz
Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Multiple Florida Gators football players were recognized to national preseason award watch lists.

Sixth-year quarterback Graham Mertz, who was previously named to the preseason Maxwell Award Watch List, was also named to the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List on Friday. The award, which is the oldest quarterback award nationally, recognizes the nation’s best collegiate quarterback. 

The Gators’ last Davey O’Brien Award winner was Tim Tebow in 2007.

There’s little debate as to why Mertz has garnered preseason praise. His initial arrival to Florida came with questions after a lackluster career at Wisconsin. But a new scenery meant new individual success. 

His 2,903 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023 were career-highs, and his 3 interceptions was a career-low. Additionally, his 72.9 completion percentage broke a UF individual season record. 

Meanwhile, redshirt-sophomore tight end Arlis Boardingham was named to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, which is handed out to the nation’s top tight end in a season. 

In his first year as a major contributor on offense, Boardingham led all UF tight ends with 26 receptions for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. His touchdown reception total was tied for second on the team with Ricky Pearsall. Boardingham was also third on the team in receiving yards.

UF legend Kyle Pitts is the most-recent Gator to win the award after a stellar 2020 campaign. 

Finally, center Jake Slaughter was named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, which is given to the best collegiate center. After initially spending time as the backup behind Kingsley Eguakun, due to injuries, Slaughter began to see more playing time last season. 

Slaughter finished the 2023 season ranked as PFF’s No. 14 overall FBS center with a grade of 75.9. He then garnered praise from PFF after the Gators’ spring camp.

Maurkice Pouncey is the only Gator to have previously won the award (2009).

Gators’ Preseason Awards Watch List

QB Graham Mertz: Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Wuerffel Trophy

RB Montrell Johnson Jr.: Doak Walker Award

TE Arlis Boardingham: John Mackey Award

C Jake Slaughter: Rimington Trophy

LB Shemar James: Comebacker Player of the Year

K Trey Smack: Lou Groza Award

LS Rocco Underwood: Patrick Mannelly Award

