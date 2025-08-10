Gators Freshman QB Impressing Teammates in Fall Camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After suffering a season-ending leg injury in his senior season with Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin and entering a program with an established starter and two more with starting experience ahead of him, quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. was beginning to go unnoticed by outsiders entering his first season with the Florida Gators.
Not to mention, he was limited in spring camp while recovering from his injury. Now healthy and in his first fall camp, the former four-star not only is a full participant, but he's also thriving in practice.
"I personally think Tramell is going to be a great football player," senior center Jake Slaughter said. "The way he can move around in the pocket, the way he can get loose outside. His scramble drill, and it's a bomb. Yeah, Tramell, he's awesome. He works his tail off. He takes things seriously. You see him in a walkthrough, and it's a game-day rep for him. So I've been very impressed."
Jones Jr. has primarily worked behind senior transfer Harrison Bailey and rising redshirt sophomore Aidan Warner, who have been battling for the backup position behind sophomore DJ Lagway. While Lagway is still limited in some aspects of practice, Jones Jr. has been taking advantage of the reps he is receiving.
Florida Gators on SI learned in Saturday's scrimmage, he accounted for two touchdowns with one passing and one rushing.
"He threw me a dot early in camp, and I've been impressed with the way that he goes about his business," senior receiver J. Michael Sturdivant said. "He's very professional, which is extremely impressive because of how young he is. You know, he just got here out of high school. So he's been great and I'm excited to see him grow.”
While the execution has been impressive in camp, Jones Jr.'s work ethic and preparation have been stand-out qualities from the newcomer.
"I think guys respect Tramell because of the way he works and prepares," Slaughter said. "When you see a guy, the way he approaches everything he does, it’s hard not to view him as a leader. I don't want to let that guy down because look at how hard he's working."
The talent and professionalism despite being a true freshman aren't a surprise to Florida's staff, though. After Jones Jr. signed with the program on Dec. 4, completing a flip from Florida State, head coach Billy Napier detailed his history with the signal caller.
"Yeah, I was always impressed with Tramell," he said. "Known him since he was very young. He's over here on Friday Night Lights throwing darts. Looked like he's 11 years old out there back then.
"I've just seen him grow, mature... Really smart. Kind of a coach on the field. Just the way he led that program. I've seen him on the seven-on-seven setting. The success the team has had. He's a leader. The kids around him in the area, across the state, they all respect him. He was dominant in Elite 11. Put on a show out there."
While Jones Jr.'s specific role with the program for the near future remains to be seen, his impact within the program is immediate in the eyes of those around him.