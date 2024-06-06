PFF High on Florida Gators Quarterbacks and Offensive Line
As the Florida Gators enter a critical third year under Billy Napier, it looks to be an uphill battle due to a tough schedule and roster turnover at key positions. However, certain position groups have already earned respect from experts heading into the 2024 campaign.
Pro Football Focus college football analyst Max Chadwick recently ranked both the Gators’ quarterback room and offensive line room as top-10 in the country in their respective position groups.
Specifically, he ranked Florida’s quarterback room seventh and its offensive line room 10th.
There’s little question as to why Chadwick ranked Florida’s quarterback group so high despite only-one scholarship quarterback returning and a 5-7 record last season.
Incumbent starter Graham Mertz returns for his sixth season and his second with the Gators. His first year saw him put up career numbers after a lackluster career as Wisconsin. His 2,903 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against only three interceptions were career-bests, and his 72.9 completion percentage is a UF season record.
“Last year, the former Wisconsin quarterback’s 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate was the third-best mark in the country and his 77.9 passing grade was a career high,” Chadwick wrote of Mertz.
As much as Mertz will be expected to lead the offense, he’ll also be relied upon to help mentor his eventual replacement in five-star true freshman DJ Lagway, who was the top quarterback recruit in his class.
Lagway entered Gainesville after a stellar high school career, which included a senior campaign where he threw for 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns and added 957 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Off the field, he gained notoriety for being the first NIL athlete to be featured in a national commercial.
Rounding out the group is Colorado State transfer Clay Millen, who arrived in Gainesville prior to spring camp. Although he didn’t play much last season, he started during the 2022 campaign with the Rams and threw for 1,910 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“His 7.3% big-time throw rate that year ranked eighth among all signal-callers in college football,” Chadwick noted.
Meanwhile, Florida seemingly revamped its offensive line group that struggled to consistently protect Mertz last season. Guards Micah Mazzccua and Richie Leonard IV transferred, and veteran center Kingsley Eguakun entered the NFL Draft after injuries derailed his 2023 season.
That being said, the group did run-block well as backs Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne each had over 700 yards on the ground.
“Florida’s offensive line was dominant in the run game last season. The Gators’ front five earned an 82.2 run-blocking grade, fourth among Power Five offensive lines,” Chadwick wrote.
However, 39 sacks given up and four total departures from the group left Florida no choice but to hit the transfer portal. They did so successfully.
The Gators brought in transfers Devon Manuel (Arkansas), Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (San Diego State and Jason Zandamela (USC) while retaining 2023 starters Jake Slaughter and Austin Barber. Rising sophomore Knijeah Harris earned consistent praise during spring camp after spending 2023 as a rotational piece.
Slaughter, specifically, has caught the attention of outsiders and garnered the praise of those surrounding the program after drastically improving over the course of last season.
“Jake Slaughter is my No. 8 returning interior offensive lineman in college football after posting an 81.2 overall grade, second among Power Five centers,” Chadwick explained.
Additionally, Crenshaw-Dickson (72.8), Manuel (69.4) and Barber (67.5) each ranked in the top-10 of PFF’s highest-graded returning offensive tackles in the SEC.
As Florida looks to improve upon a disappointing 2023 season and get its first-winning season since 2020, the offensive line and quarterback groups may be the reason the Gators accomplish those goals.