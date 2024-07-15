Gators Lose Top Commitment to Draft
The Florida Gators didn’t just lose their best player to the 2024 MLB Draft, they also lost their top high school baseball commit shortstop Kellon Lindsey. He was drafted 23rd by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Jac Caglianone went sixth overall to the Kansas City Royals.
While it hurts to lose such a highly-rated prospect, this isn’t unfamiliar for the Gators. They lose their top prospects yearly to the draft.
Lindsey is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound shortstop from Wauchula, Fla., and is rated as the 32nd best player in the country by Perfect Game.
Moreover, he is somewhat new to this sport as he has split time between baseball and football but has shown tons of upside in his short time. His two years at Hardee High School, Lindsey hit .415 and had an on-base percentage of .555.
However, one of his biggest attributes is his speed. MLB.com’s scouting report on Lindsey gave him a 75 grade out of 80 on his speed. His 6.57 60-yard dash in 2023 put him in the 98th percentile of this class according to Perfect Game. So, he is basically Lighting McQueen running around the bases.
For the Gator fans worried about losing Lindsey, don’t worry too much. Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan has prepared for this loss by taking multiple shortstops in their high school class.
In addition to Lindsey, Florida has commitments from 6-foot-3 205-pound shortstop Brendan Lawson (57th overall in the 2024 class according to Perfect Game) and 6-foot-2, 190-pound shortstop Kolt Myers (149th overall in the 2024 class according to Perfect Game) in this 2024 class.
The Gators would have loved to see Kellon Lindsey make it to campus, but it will hurt a little less having these other two on board.
There is also the decision by current shortstop Colby Shelton that O’Sullivan is waiting on for next year. So, whatever happens, the Gators will not be too worried about the shortstop position moving forward. Shelton is likely to hear his name in the draft soon and will have a decision to make.