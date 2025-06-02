Gators O'Sullivan Gets Flack After Altercation ‘Absolutely Unacceptable'
After Sunday’s Conway Regional NCAA Tournament elimination game vs East Carolina was pushed back from noon EDT to 1 p.m. EDT, Florida Gators head baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan was reportedly not too happy about the decision.
The tournament was being hosted at Coastal Carolina University, and O’Sullivan was shown on camera having a heated discussion with CCU athletic officials and tournament representatives about the schedule change.
The Gators went on to get knocked out of the tournament, falling 11-4 to ECU who went on to lose to Coastal Carolina in the final game of the tournament. Once the tournament wrapped up, Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Kevin Schnall expressed his frustrations with O’Sullivan’s behavior.
“As a coach, it's our job to mentor young kids,” Schnall said. “The way he treated the two site reps, the way he treated our Associate AD, our field crew, was absolutely unacceptable.”
After beating ECU, Schnall’s Chanticleers advanced to the NCAA Super Regional, where they will be facing off against Auburn in the first round. Despite the recent encouraging news, CCU’s skipper made sure to get his point across about the incident.
“This is a National Champion coach who thinks he can come in here and try to bully people around,” Schnall said.
With their season all wrapped up, the Florida Gators baseball team finished the 2025 campaign with a 39-22 record, going 15-15 in SEC play. After their loss to ECU, it became the first time that Florida has been eliminated in a road regional since 2019.