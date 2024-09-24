Graham Mertz, Florida Gators Reset and Recharge ahead of UCF Clash
After their resounding victory in Starkville, the Florida Gators get to take a breath and collect themselves. Although they do not hit the field again until October 5th against UCF, the team can examine what worked and what didn't.
Despite the tumult surrounding the head coaching situation that could derail the season, a respite allows the mind, body, and soul to relax.
The Two-QB System
The Gators currently shuffle in two quarterbacks, Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway, to the chagrin of many outside of the locker room. After Saturday's win, the senior Mertz continues to show his leadership while splitting time with Lagway.
“Yeah it did I was talking to DJ, I thought we were just really efficient," said Mertz. "I was most proud of him, we had a great plan going into the game, I thought we did a good job of seeing the field today, kind of a lot of plays, RPO answers stuff like that. When you get in that mode where you can move fast and have answers for what they are doing, it’s always on attack mode. So, I thought we did a good job.” said Mertz
Austin Barber was named SEC offensive lineman of the week for his efforts against the Bulldogs, and he understands each quarterback brings something different to the game.
"Yeah I mean they bring two elements of the game," said Barber. You definitely saw it today. They both do a great job of communication and seeing the field and telling us different points and checks and stuff like that which is really good. I have full confidence in Graham and DJ that like. I trust them, that whoever is on the field we’re gonna be really good. It’s really fun blocking for both of those guys, a lot of fun.”
An extra week will help both quarterbacks prepare for their swap roles, but if Mississippi State is any indication, Mertz will get the lion's share of the snaps. He had 21 pass attempts to seven for Lagway.
Mental Fortitude
Mertz deals with the type of internal and external pressure that few truly understand. With his NFL hopes banking on playing well, Mertz also wants to get the Gators back to a bowl game. Furthermore, the freshman that everyone with a social media account wants to start plays well, which applies extra heat.
“I think the biggest thing is realizing the ship’s always been right," said Mertz. "I think that if you have a foundation, you know who you are, and nothing can really throw you off of your plan of what you’re doing. For me I got a great family, great friends, teammates, and my faith is one thing that I really rely on. So for me I mean if you can always keep the ship right, that’s what life is about.
Obviously there’s going to be stuff that’s going to be thrown at you, but how do you stay committed to what you’re doing, doing it with the people you’re doing it with, and have fun doing it, so, it’s been awhile, it’s been awhile. These past couple weeks have been long.”
After being concussed in the Miami game to open the season, it's understandable that Mertz has had a long month. The bye week will help him recharge as it seems he and Lagway are settling into more defined roles heading into October.
Breather
With eight games remaining in the season, the team needed to step back. The vibe around the fanbase, and more importantly, the team did not sit well with anyone. The Florida Gators despite all of the drama, headaches and speculation sit at 2-2. While the wins came at the expense of struggling teams, the wins count regardless.
Now, the team must recalibrate and focus on an unbeaten UCF and beyond.