How Florida Gators Attack LSU Defense
Both LSU (6-3) and the Florida Gators (4-5) look worse for wear. After each suffered humiliating losses, the two SEC teams must rebound quickly. The game on Saturday means more to Florida. With three games remaining, they need two wins for bowl eligibility.
A win in The Swamp against a reeling LSU team is critical for the Gators to earn a bowl invite. For the Tigers, while they will make a bowl game, the level they became accustomed to will fall short. With three losses, the Tigers' college playoff hopes dissipated into Baton Rouge night.
Now, with so much on the line, how does Florida attack LSU's defense?
Feed Baugh
LSU's defense crumbles against the run. In fact, they rank 74th in FBS against the run at 150.8 yards-per-game, which screams for a steady number of carries for Jadan Baugh. Now, it's his time to start taking over and splitting carries is not the way.
Allowing Baugh to punish the Tigers benefits the offense. With DJ Lagway's availability up in the air, why not alleviate the stress on the quarterback by force-feeding the running back. LSU tires and you will see arm tackles and lazy attempts that will open creases and daylight. Even using Baugh in a wildcat formation could work. Billy Napier mentioned it during media availability.
"Look, it's a wrinkle. It worked Saturday,” said Napier. “ You know, obviously each week is a little bit different depending on who is available for the game. We got some of that built. Built some systems for that. Always available."
Find Swinton Often
Without a doubt, Bradyn Swinton plays like LSU's best defender, or at least their most productive. Instead of purposefully veering away from him, Florida needs to run directly at him. First, it shows a fearlessness that also displays confidence in the run game to take anyone on, regardless of stats or hype.
Next, it forces anyone else to make the play. This is not your uncle's LSU defense, stocked with first-round picks. Furthermore, on passing downs, let Swinton through on screens as he will over pursue, allowing the back to build steam while running to daylight.
Air It Out
As mentioned, this is not a typical LSU defense. DBU looks like a boarded-up school on the side of the highway. This incarnation looks active but lacks the ball skills of their predecessors. As a result, letting a vertical route go will not bite the Gators. With all of the speed that Florida can still deploy, let the horses run. Make LSU play full-field defense. It prevents camping and sitting on routes. Fortune favors the bold and the vertical passing game holds the ticket.
Bottom Line
Granted, LSU remains a Top 25 team. Yet, that defense routinely fails to show up when it matters most. Plus, the deflating loss to Alabama could see the team spiral downward. With nothing presumably to play for in regards to a playoff spot, you could see a defensive letdown.
Teams fold when a season goal falls through. Florida, with a bowl invite within reach, needs to play the last three games with their hair on fire.