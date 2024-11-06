How Florida Gators Attack Texas Longhorns' Offense
If you listen to most, the Florida Gators need to skip the trip to Austin and just forfeit their upcoming game against the Texas Longhorns. National media paints this game as a beating that will break the Gators and make them quit. This stands testament as to why many in national media do not need your attention.
Despite the lack of belief from outsiders, Florida's 22 players are still going to line up on Saturday in Texas. What happens after that remains anyone's guess. As a result, Florida's mere presence grants them an opportunity to stun the Longhorns and leave a winner.
Yes, the odds of that happening remain longer than I-10 to Austin (Florida is a 21.5-point underdog), but stranger things happen every day. When the Florida defense lines up against the Longhorns offense, they need to check off the following items.
Dirty Nose
All season long, people marveled at the size of the Florida defensive line, especially 450-pound Desmond Watson. Facing a Texas team that ranks ninth in the SEC in rushing, the unit needs to engulf the run, clog lanes and shut down running lanes.
Much of this should fall on Watson. At 450 pounds and standing six-foot-five, Watson should thrive in doing absolutely nothing but attacking the middle of the offensive line. Keeping the back eight clean would help Florida succeed. Nothing fancy, just straight-ahead, power versus power.
Dime Approach
Texas deploys four talented wide receivers, led by Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond. Under those circumstances, rolling out a permanent dime package during this game makes sense. Even a 3-2-5 doesn't feel like enough. covering that many wideouts in mostly vertically-heading routes. Florida's nine interceptions sit fifth in the SEC.
The secondary flashes an ability to pick the ball off. Last week, they forced Carson Beck to donate to the cause with three interceptions. While Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are better than Beck, they can throw interceptions just as well.
Composure
This game, especially with a highly-touted team like Texas, will bring energy and emotion. The Gators cannot buy into the talking. Play aggressive but smart. Understand that their UF defense presents them the best chance to keep this game within striking distance.
Billy Napier and his staff need to instruct the players to be fast, aggressive and smart. With their offensive players, Texas does not need Florida to help them by committing boneheaded penalties.
Overview
Texas, on offense, is not invincible. In their last two games, the offense averages only 21-points per game. Florida's secondary, of late, gets after the ball and makes multiple plays in the passing game.
Standing toe to toe with a top-10 team, is the same as standing across from a bad team. Most of the Florida defense's issues will dissipate with mindset. Texas can and will make mistakes on Saturday.
Now the tough part remains that the Gators need to capitalize on them.