Improbable Bowl Eligibility is in Reach of Florida Gators
When the season began, no one anticipated the Florida Gators would be sitting with bowl eligibility in their sights with four games remaining. On paper, those games look exceedingly difficult all around. Yet, within the stacked odds, a glimmer of hope resides.
Conceivably a .500 record brings Florida back to bowl season and a nice bow on what initially looked to be a lost season. Now, what the Gators must do to see a postseason bowl game appears tough from the outside, However, the deeper you delve into the schedule, plausibility arises and Florida makes the postseason.
LSU Looks Vulnerable
When LSU heads to Gainesville in two weeks, they could do so with three losses. With defeats at the hands of Texas A&M and LSU, the Tigers welcome an angry Alabama team this week, looking to avoid their third loss of the season. Three losses should eliminate anyone from playoff contention.
As a result, the lure of a berth dissipates and you could see players opting out, either prepping for the draft or mentally preparing for 2025. On the field, LSU, despite its lofty ranking, remains a very flawed team. In all candor, they play right into what Florida wants to accomplish. No one throws more than Garret Nussmeier, who is third in FBS with 333 attempts.
More importantly, he only connects at a 62.5 percent clip. Meaning, with so many air attempts, one or two will fall into the hands of the Florida secondary. As a result, LSU ranks dead last in the SEC in rushing yards per game (115.25).
Florida needs to take the ball out of the air and grind the LSU offense to a halt.
FSU Misery
Florida State continues to suffer during their worst season since 1975 and fourth, eight-loss season in school history. The Seminoles look completely lost and no one has answers. The Gators must not take them lightly, actually closing the show early. While nothing in college football looks like a sure thing, putting FSU down seizes the rivalry.
Not only would they increase their suffering, but could cement bowl status against the Seminoles. This game matters on a state, recruiting, bragging rights and bowl level. Florida State’s offense ranks 132nd, second to last in the FBS. Meanwhile, they rank 96th overall in total defense. Saying this game lines up to be a gimme goes without saying
Overview
Florida can win two of the last four games. The other two games include a trip to Texas and hosting Ole Miss. Will they need luck? Of course. However, luck is the residue of design. Florida stands in a better position than everyone thought they would. Aidan Warner played well against a stiff Georgia Bulldogs defense, and there's hope that DJ Lagway can return at some point.
With bowl games destiny in their hands, through injury and close losses, the team can complete the most improbable story in FBS this season
Over the next 240 game minutes, the University of Florida needs to put together two string games that end in victory.