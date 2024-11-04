All Gators

Gators HC Billy Napier Says There's a Path for Lagway's Return

Florida Gators freshman quarterback DJ Lagway was carted off the field with a hamstring injury during Saturday's 34-20 loss to Georgia.

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier gives an injured Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) a hug after the game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Bulldogs defeated the Gators 34-20. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators freshman starting quarterback DJ Lagway, who suffered a hamstring injury against Georgia, has a pathway to return to the field before the end of the 2024 season, head coach Billy Napier said on Monday.

Lagway, after becoming the full-time starting quarterback in place of an injured Graham Mertz, suffered his injury midway through the second quarter of the team's 34-20 loss to Georgia. Following a short scramble, Lagway remained on the ground and was eventually carted off the field.

A positive MRI on Sunday gives the Gators hope for a return, Napier explained. Florida also hasn't officially ruled him out for Saturday's contest at Texas, although Lagway is expected to be listed on the team's various availability reports during the week.

"We do think that the injury is less significant. We do think there's a pathway for a recovery and a return," Napier said. "We did find that out yesterday evening, so a lot of good on that front. Less significant than we anticipated."

He finished his Florida-Georgia debut going 2-for-6 for 47 yards and one touchdown. The Gators led 10-3 at the time of his injury before taking a 13-6 lead into the halftime break. He returned to Florida's sideline with a compression sleeve on his left leg and in crutches.

In eight appearances, three of which were starts, Lagway has 1,071 yards passing, six touchdowns and five interceptions while completing just over 60% of his passes. He added 114 yards on the ground over that stretch.

Should Lagway miss extensive time, Florida will turn to walk-on transfer Aidan Warner as the interim starter. Warner went 7-for-22 with 66 yards and an interception on Saturday while helping lead two scoring drives. Despite a rough performance against Georgia, Napier on Saturday expressed confidence in what is now his sixth different starting quarterback in his near-three full seasons as head coach.

"I'm proud of Aidan. I have confidence in him," he said. "He's done a great job since he start taking reps a couple weeks ago. For him to do what he did today, you know, I think there is something to be said for that."

With Lagway injured, Florida's quarterback room is now down to one healthy scholarship quarterback in Colorado State transfer Clay Millen, who will be Warner's backup. Rounding out the room are walk-ons Paul Kessler, Lawrence Wright IV and Aaron Williams.

The Gators travel to Texas on Saturday with kickoff against the Longhorns at noon EST.

