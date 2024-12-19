Former Gator’s Dad Fights Back against ‘Demand’ Rumors Before LSU Transfer
Edge rusher Jack Pyburn has probably been the most shocking portal departure for the Florida Gators so far. He’s been ruffling feathers on his way out of Gainesville, with his father, Bill, now joining in to defend his son.
Pyburn racked up 60 tackles and one sack this year. He announced his plans to enter the portal on December 10th to the shock of many. A three-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Pyburn had his best year in 2024, his third in Gainesville. He became a fan-favorite for his leadership and intensity.
Yet before the Gators bowl game against Tulane, Pyburn left the team, later committing to rival LSU.
Shortly after Pyburn announced his plans to transfer, a report from On3’s Zach Abolverdi came out detailing a list of ‘demands’ Pyburn had asked from the Gators, including a guaranteed starting spot, a guarantee to play on 3rd downs and $45,000 per month in NIL money.
Though Pyburn did not officially come out and refute the report, he did take to Instagram with his response.
As Gator fans have taken to social media to disparage Pyburn, his father has joined the fray to defend his son. In response to a post by a fan, Bill took some time to comment on the situation around his son, saying fans may not know both sides of the story, while also seemingly blaming Gator’s edge coach Mike Peterson.
“The problem is everyone posting has zero idea about anything going on, and the last thing Jack needs is money and it has never been about money or guarantees,” wrote Bill on X. “Do any of you find it odd that (Mike) Peterson can’t keep anyone in his room?”
Peterson, a former first-team All-American and national champion at UF, has been the edge coach for three years. In that time, Florida has seen a long list of talented rushers transfer, a list including Princely Umanmielen, Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr, and more recently Kelby Collins and TJ Searcy.
With that being said, they have also seen a lot of success, with players like George Gumbs and Tyreek Sapp having great years in 2024.
Funny enough, Peterson’s twitter is filled with love for his players, including Pyburn.
Bill would later say he wasn’t going at Peterson, but instead the false claims that have been spread, warning fans of the ‘clickbait’ out there. He would soon-after argue the difference between discussing and demanding.
While not much is known outside of what is being said by both parties, the situation is just more proof of the murky waters college football is in currently.
A son of two Gator alumni, who had once dreamed of playing for the Orange and Blue, now at war with the fans of the university due to the business of the game.
Though Bill claims Jack will ‘always be a Gator’, it is safe to assume the relationship is somewhat damaged, proving once again the cut-throat side of NIL in college football.