Jon Sumrall Explains 4th Down Decision in Gators 23-7 Loss to Sooners

The Florida Gators fell 23-7 to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night in a game where the offense had trouble establishing, well... anything.

Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. passed for just 133 yards, and the Sooners bottled up running back Jadan Baugh to the tune of 35 yards on just eight carries. Oklahoma outgained Florida 351 to 203 and had a massive 37:50 to 22:10 time of possession advantage.

Still, the Gators defense did a good job of keeping Florida in the game, and with 6:22 left in the third quarter, they found themselves at 4th and 3 on the Sooners' 17 yard-line, down 13-7.

Head coach Jon Sumrall decided to go for it, and Oklahoma intercepted, ending Florida's last, best chance in the game.

After the game, Sumrall explained the decision, while also taking a small dig at the officials.

"We were down 13-7," Sumrall said after the game. "I felt like it was going to take 14 points at least. And we haven't been down in the red zone enough for me to feel real confident that we're going to get a bunch more trips.

"And so I made the decision -- the analytics that we use, the book we use that everybody uses, said 4th and 3 or 4 kind of there. So we felt like we were at the right line to go get it and just did not know how much more opportunities we were going to get in the red zone. So felt like with us down six, kicking a field goal, when we hadn't had that many trips down there, we needed to try to get a touchdown there."

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The play ended up going to the end zone instead of short for the first down as Jones faced pressure. Sooners defensive back Courtland Guillory dropped off his coverage of Dallas Winston and filled the zone Eric Singleton was crossing into. Sumrall thought there might have been some contact as Singleton flashed across the end zone.

"I could be wrong, I thought E might have gotten grabbed a little bit. I couldn't see it clearly. I'm sure it was officiated perfectly," Sumrall deadpanned.

One thing Sumrall was right about, the Gators didn't have many more chances after the interception. The Florida defense held strong one more time, forcing a Sooners' three-and-out. But the Gators went three-and-out on their next possession as well.

And that's when the Sooners ended the game. Taking the ball with 2:34 left in the third, Oklahoma executed a soul killing, 20-play touchdown drive that took nearly 13 minutes off the clock. Now the Gators were down two scores, and their defense was completely gassed.

The Gators defense, on the whole, played well enough to get the win, but they didn't get any help from their offense on Saturday, and Sumrall knew it.

"I don't think we played good enough anywhere offensively to put ourselves in a position to win," Sumrall said.

Florida's outside chances at a College Football Playoff spot ended with the loss, but at 5-4, they still have a chance to finish 8-4 with big games coming up against Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Florida State. They can end the season with a big positive swing, but they're going to have to move the ball better than they did against Oklahoma.

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