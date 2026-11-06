How to Watch Florida's Week 10 Matchup Against Oklahoma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The 24th-ranked Florida Gators return home for its first game inside the Swamp in nearly a month, set to face an unfamiliar SEC opponent in Oklahoma.

With that comes a tremendous opportunity for a bounce-back win after last week's drubbing at the hands of rival Georgia, which marked Florida's third loss in the last four games.

"We still have a lot left to play for," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "You know, we're in a situation, you know, as we enter November, and November football, we haven't had a winning SEC record here since 2020 I don’t believe. We have a chance to do that still. So that's a pretty substantial goal. It's not like I'm just comfortable having a winning record, but that is, we have to find ways to continue to grow as a program. And so that's something to me."

Back at home on Saturday 🐊



🆚 Oklahoma

⏰ 7:45 p.m. ET

📺 SEC Network

🏟️ The Swamp

🎟️ https://t.co/mniIA0SS5r pic.twitter.com/mqz6PS8sAp — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 2, 2026

Florida is on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff, but with three games against unranked opponents left and the opportunity for a third top-10 win this season with No. 6 Kentucky on the schedule, the Gators are still alive.

"It's a huge difference going 5-7 versus 9-3," defensive lineman Brendan Bett said. "So, the goal is we have a lot more ball to finish out strong. And (Emmanuel Oyebadejo) said, you never know what college football brings you, especially this year. It's been people losing all over and you never know where we can end up as long as we keep our heads up and finish strong."

Storylines to watch will be Tramell Jones Jr. starting at quarterback in place of Aaron Philo, if Vernell Brown III misses his fifth straight game and if Florida's improving defense can take another step forward against a struggling Oklahoma offense.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Sooners, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 24 Florida Gators (5-3, 3-3 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (4-4, 2-3 SEC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:45 p.m. ET.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Watch: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Matt Schumacker

Analyst: Aaron Murray

Reporter: Taylor Davis

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Reporter: Tate Casey

Weather: 65 degrees Fahrenheit, mostly clear, with a one percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Odds: Florida is a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Other Gameday Info:

Gator Walk: 5:15 p.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.

Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF defensive end Jarvis Moss

Game Theme: Saluting Those Who Serve

Urban Meyer: Florida will officially induct former head coach Urban Meyer into the Ring of Honor on Saturday. Meyer won a pair of national titles and SEC titles in his six seasons leading the program.

Series History: Saturday's matchup marks just the third time the Gators and Sooners meet on the gridiron, with the series split 1-1. Florida notably won the 2009 BCS National Championship Game over Oklahoma, 24-14, before the Sooners got revenge in the 2020 Cotton Bowl with a blowout 55-20 victory. Saturday marks the first time the teams meet in the regular season, meet in the Swamp and meet as SEC opponents.

What's at Stake: Florida, by some miracle, is barely alive for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and with plenty of ranked-on-ranked matchups around the country, Saturday's matchup against an unranked opponent provides an opportunity to move up in the rankings with a victory and lower-ranked teams losing to higher-ranked opponents. The Gators also need a win to muffle the noise as the offense continues to struggle.

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