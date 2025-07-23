A Look Back at the Florida Gators' Top Signees in the Last Five Recruiting Classes
The Florida Gators, just like any other program, have had their hits and misses on the recruiting trail. They have signed some of the best talents in the country in each class, but not every single one has hit their projections.
With that being said, let’s take a look at the last five recruiting cycles for the Gators and how their top signee in each class fared.
2025 - Vernell Brown III, Wide Receiver
Brown III is entering his first year with the Gators. He was the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, besting fellow wide receiver signees Dallas Wilson, Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara.
He played for Jones (Fla.) High School for his junior and senior seasons. Across these two years (29 games), he totaled 2,871 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 164 receptions.
The dangerous playmaker joins the Gators with the chance at making an early impact. Given his level of talent and not enough established players in the wide receiver unit, there is a case to make for him to earn quality reps in his debut season.
2024 - DJ Lagway, Quarterback
It is hard not to know who the Gators' top signee is in the 2024 class. Lagway was one of the most talked about prospects during this cycle, finishing as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
While the signal caller did not start as the No. 1 for the Gators in 2024, he did end as the starter for the team, in large part due to Graham Mertz going down with an ACL injury against Tennessee.
However, he also earned it. He threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games played last season. Lagway also had nine interceptions, but that is to be expected for a newcomer in the SEC.
The former five-star quarterback’s best game of his career came in just the second week of the season. He finished with 456 passing yards and three touchdowns against Samford. Lagway was also instrumental in helping his team secure back-to-back ranked wins near the end of the season.
He now heads into season two in Gainesville as the surefire No. 1 for the Gators and one of the top arms in the SEC overall.
2023 - Kelby Collins, Edge
Collins signed with the Gators out of Gardendale (Ala.) as the No. 45 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had a strong freshman year with Florida, earning 2023 Freshman All-SEC honors after tallying 23 total tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass break-up and a forced fumble.
However, his efforts in 2024 could not match those from his first year after moving from the edge rusher group to the interior defensive line. This led to an eventual transfer back to his home state and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He will now have the chance to prove himself again in the SEC.
2022 - Kamari Wilson, Safety
Wilson was the prized recruit from Billy Napier’s transition class. He was a surprise addition to the 2022 class on early signing day that year, with many predicting the Georgia Bulldogs to land the talented IMG Academy (Fla.) product. He ranked as the No. 44 overall prospect in 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite.
He only spent two seasons with Florida before entering the transfer portal. He played in 16 games, recording 40 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, a pass break-up and a forced fumble and only had three appearances as a sophomore, leading to a transfer to Arizona State.
The former Gator spent one year with the Sun Devils before making another move, this time to Memphis for his redshirt junior season.
2021 - Jason Marshall, Cornerback
Marshall was part of the final class that former Gators head coach Dan Mullen signed. He came in as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Miami Palmetto (Fla.) product played all four seasons with the Gators, appearing in 45 games in that span. He logged 98 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 27 pass break-ups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack.
However, Marshall Jr. was only able to play seven games in his senior season after suffering a season-ending upper body injury. However, he still graduated with his bachelor’s degree in the fall of 2024 and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.