BREAKING: 4-Star DL Commits to Gators
The Florida Gators continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail with its 13th commitment since the summer began. Four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil on Wednesday announced his commitment to Florida, giving the Gators its second defensive line commit of the class..
According to 247Sports composite ratings, Guervil has earned a four-star ranking as the 12th-best defensive lineman in the country and the ninth-best overall prospect in the state of Florida.
“Displays adequate get-off for his size and has the downhill charge to close gaps in backside pursuit,” said Andrew Ivins, 247’s Director of Scouting. “Has manufactured plenty of power in the weightroom over the years and that shows up with his bull rush as he can forklift obstacles.”
Guervil (6-5, 315 pounds) released his top-three possible destinations last week, with Florida earning a spot on the list along with Texas and Florida State. Guervil visited Florida last month (June 13) and has also been on official visits to Florida State University (May 30), Georgia (June 6), and Texas (June 20).
After his visit, Guervil told Florida Gators on SI that the Gators made a strong impression despite Texas seemingly being in the lead.
"It went great. I had a great experience here," he said. "... It's pretty tight. I just need more time."
Guervil originally was planning on announcing his decision in December, he said at the time.
During his most recent season at Fort Myers High School, Guervil made 88 stops and 12 tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles. Through three seasons at the varsity level he has totaled 165 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Guervil is the Gators’ 15th commit in the class of 2026, and the second defensive lineman to commit after three-star Jamir Perez. Based on 247Sports’ composite rankings, Guervil’s 93.63/100 ranking would make him Florida’s highest-rated defensive line commitment, and their third-highest-rated commitment overall for the class.
His commitment also ends a recent string of misses by the Gators on the defensive line after Vodney Cleveland (Texas), James Johnson (Georgia) and Preston Carey (Georgia) all committed elsewhere over Florida.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.