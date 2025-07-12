All Gators

BREAKING: 4-Star Edge Rusher Commits to Gators

KJ Ford is the second edge rusher to commit to the Florida Gators.

Tyler Carmona

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators won a tight battle on the recruiting trail, receiving a commitment from four-star edge rusher KJ Ford.
Billy Napier and the Florida Gators won a tight battle on the recruiting trail, receiving a commitment from four-star edge rusher KJ Ford. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida Gators football program continues to strengthen its 2026 recruiting class, recently securing a commitment from one of the nation’s top edge rushers.

Four-star edge rusher KJ Ford on Friday announced that he will be committing to Florida, just over a month after officially visiting the school. Besides Florida, Ford included Ohio State and Texas A&M among the top three schools that he was considering, with Alabama also reportedly making a late push.

According to 247Sports composite ratings, Ford has earned a 94.83/100 rating as the 15th-best edge rusher in the country and the 17th-best overall prospect in the state of Texas.

“Well-rounded, classic defensive end with sneaky size and requisite length. May most appropriately embody a traditional three-point, 4-3 end, primarily aligned as a 7-tech,” said 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brook. “That said, likely a potentially scheme-versatile edge who could also provide valuable snaps as a hybrid two-point, 3-4 rusher. Uses leverage and sudden point-of-attack strength to affect the run game. Still developing consistent bend-and-dip flexibility, but flashes arc-running ability as a rusher.”

During his junior season at Duncanville High School in Texas, Ford made 57 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks. Throughout his entire high school career, he has totaled 110 tackles, 30 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Ford is Florida’s second-highest rated pledge in the class of 2026, and the first edge rusher to commit. He is the fourth player to commit to the Gators in July, joining four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil and four-star corner CJ Hester.

He is also the second edge rusher to commit in the class, joining five-star JaReylan McCoy.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Tyler Carmona
TYLER CARMONA

Tyler joined the On SI team in January of 2024. He has previously worked as a local TV news reporter and for ESPN Radio. After earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida, he attended graduate school and played football at Savannah State.

Home/Recruiting