BREAKING: 4-Star Edge Rusher Commits to Gators
The Florida Gators football program continues to strengthen its 2026 recruiting class, recently securing a commitment from one of the nation’s top edge rushers.
Four-star edge rusher KJ Ford on Friday announced that he will be committing to Florida, just over a month after officially visiting the school. Besides Florida, Ford included Ohio State and Texas A&M among the top three schools that he was considering, with Alabama also reportedly making a late push.
According to 247Sports composite ratings, Ford has earned a 94.83/100 rating as the 15th-best edge rusher in the country and the 17th-best overall prospect in the state of Texas.
“Well-rounded, classic defensive end with sneaky size and requisite length. May most appropriately embody a traditional three-point, 4-3 end, primarily aligned as a 7-tech,” said 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brook. “That said, likely a potentially scheme-versatile edge who could also provide valuable snaps as a hybrid two-point, 3-4 rusher. Uses leverage and sudden point-of-attack strength to affect the run game. Still developing consistent bend-and-dip flexibility, but flashes arc-running ability as a rusher.”
During his junior season at Duncanville High School in Texas, Ford made 57 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks. Throughout his entire high school career, he has totaled 110 tackles, 30 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Ford is Florida’s second-highest rated pledge in the class of 2026, and the first edge rusher to commit. He is the fourth player to commit to the Gators in July, joining four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil and four-star corner CJ Hester.
He is also the second edge rusher to commit in the class, joining five-star JaReylan McCoy.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.