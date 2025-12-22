New Target Emerges for Gators RB Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After seeing target Derrick Nix take a job at Alabama, a new target has emerged for the Florida Gators' running backs coach.

Duke's Chris Foster has been reported as a target to round out Jon Sumrall's staff, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Foster, a reported target by multiple SEC teams during this coaching search cycle, is wrapping up his first season with Duke after a two-year stint at Northwestern.

This season, the Blue Devils had the ACC's second-leading rusher in Nate Sheppard, who had 962 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Foster, who has been of interest to multiple SEC teams this cycle, has helped Duke RB Nate Sheppard rank second in the ACC in rushing yards this season. pic.twitter.com/ZhocFqwv9R — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 22, 2025

Before his stints at Duke and Northwestern, he was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for two seasons at East Carolina (2021-22) and the associate head coach (2020), recruiting coordinator (2018-20) and running backs coach (2016-20) at Georgia Southern.

He was also the running backs coach at Maryville (2015), Appalachian State (2012-14) and Gardner-Webb (2004-11).

Foster is the latest target to emerge for the role after Nix, formerly the offensive coordinator at Auburn, interviewed for the job during a multi-day visit in Gainesville before ultimately taking a job at Alabama.

The Gators also interviewed former Texas running backs coach Chad Scott for the role, while other rumored candidates included Oregon's Ra'Shaad Samples and Alabama's Robert Gillispie, a former UF running back.

The position is currently the last open position on staff after Sumrall reportedly hired multiple Tulane staffers to fill positions on his staff with quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock, tight ends coach Evan McKissack, inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato, outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon, special teams coordinator Johnathan Galante and strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt.

That group joins outside hires in offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner (Georgia Tech), defensive coordinator Brad White (Kentucky), offensive line coach Phil Trautwein (Penn State), receivers coach Marcus Davis (Auburn), corners coach Brandon Harris (UCF) and safeties coach Chris Collins (Kentucky) as well as Billy Napier staff retentions in defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and nickel-corners coach Dae'one Wilkins, who was promoted by Sumrall.

Wilkins spent one season as a quality control coach for the Gators' defensive backs after a stint at Kentucky, where he worked under White and Collins.

Sumrall previously said his staff would have a mix of people he brings from Tulane, people he would retain at Florida, people he's coached with previously at other stops and people he has never coached with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

