BREAKING: 4-Star TE Commits to Gators
Brunswick (Ga.) four-star tight end Heze Kent committed to the Florida Gators on Saturday, becoming the fifth pledge of July for the program. He committed to the Gators over Texas and in-state rivals Florida State and Miami.
This is now the second commit for the Gators in as many days. Elite four-star edge rusher KJ Ford made his pledge on Friday night to the Gators, with the program beating out Texas A&M, Alabama and Ohio State.
Kent is rated as a consensus top-250 recruit in the class of 2026 and held predictions from multiple recruiting sites to land with Florida leading up to his announcement.
He is being recruited by Florida as a tight end and had a strong junior season at this spot. In 12 games as a junior, he totaled 983 receiving yards and eight scores on 41 catches, according to MaxPreps. Kent also showed his versatility as a ball carrier, rushing for 211 yards and eight touchdowns on 32 carries.
He joins three-star Kekua Aumua as Florida's two tight end commits.
He took an official visit to Gainesville from May 30 to June 1, which was a very successful weekend for the Gators. Other visitors from that weekend include three-star offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr, four-star edge JaReylan McCoy, four-star defensive back Kaiden Hall, four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh and four-star defensive back CJ Hester, all of whom have since committed to the program.
Florida’s 2026 class is now sitting at 18 total commits and 11 top 300 prospects. Additionally, their 2026 class is ranked as a top 15 class and is expected to rise once the rankings update.
