DL Joseph Mbatchou Signs with Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four-star defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, who originally flipped a commitment from Florida to Texas and then back to Florida, has signed with the Gators as part of Wednesday's Early National Signing Day.
Mbatchou is rated as the No. 12 defensive line prospect in the country by Rivals while ranging anywhere from the No. 234 to the No. 259 overall recruit across all four major recruiting sites.
However, his high ranking didn't come immediately.
At the time of his original pledge to Florida prior to the beginning of the regular season, Mbatchou was not rated at all. However, his commitment to the Gators, plus updates to each site's rankings, saw Mbatchou shoot up as a result of his high upside and eight Power-4 offers in the month of August.
However, Florida's struggles early in the season, as well as the probable firing of Billy Napier, made Mbatchou reconsider his decision, and he backed off of his pledge to the Gators after the team's win over Kentucky. He still kept Florida in the running, but he eventually chose Texas on Nov. 23.
After Florida's announcement that Napier would remain as the head coach alongside a defensive turnaround with three-straight wins to end the regular season, Mbatchou rejoined the class, where is is one of four defensive linemen alongside Stephon Shivers, Jeramiah McCloud and Jalen Wiggins, although Wiggins is projected as a prospect who could also played EDGE.
Read Mbatchou's Gators Illustrated recruiting profile below:
"Joseph rejoined the class after initially being commit to Florida from July 31 until Oct. 21. He still officially visited the program after backing off his commitment, but he eventually pledged to Texas on Nov. 23. He flipped his commitment again back to Florida a day after the team's win over FSU. A big-body, Mbatchou, alongside Stephon Shivers, will look to replace exiting seniors Cam Jackson and Desmond Watson as middle plugs on the line-of-scrimmage. His recruitment initially blew up right after his first pledge to Florida with eight Power-4 offers in the month after his commitment. Initially decommited due to concerns about stability within the program but gained confidence in Florida after Scott Stricklin's announcement that Billy Napier would remain as the team's head coach."