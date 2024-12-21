Five-Star WR Dallas Wilson Spotted at Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. – It was a pretty important win over Tulane for the Florida Gators in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, but the more notable thing on Friday was a certain individual in attendance.
Gators Illustrated spotted 2025 five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson in the stands after the game, where he was observed interacting with quarterback DJ Lagway. Wilson, who just recently was released from his financial affidavit tying him to the Oregon Ducks, is expected to sign with the Gators, according to On3’s Zach Abolverdi.
The path to this point wasn’t the easiest, though.
A product out of Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.), Wilson (6-3, 195 pounds) initially committed to Oregon back in January of 2023 and had been a part of the Ducks’ class for almost two years, but as he got closer to signing with them, the thought of moving from Tampa to Eugene became less ideal.
This allowed the Gators a chance into his recruitment and his ear, as shown by the decision to take a visit to Gainesville in November where he watched them takedown top-25 ranked LSU.
However, things grew quiet on this front following the visit. He was supposed to take another trip to the Swamp for the Ole Miss game but was a no-show. And while this may have seemed as a sign of defeat, it wasn’t for head coach Billy Napier and co.
They continued to chip away behind the scenes, and it looked as if it paid off.
On the eve of Early Signing Day in December, reports quickly hit social media saying that the Gators chances of landing the five-star route runner’s talents were increasing in a big way. Predictions on multiple recruiting services were even placed in favor of Florida the morning of ESD.
However, he surprised almost everyone by sticking to his commitment to the Ducks and signed the necessary paperwork to play for them.
That wasn’t his only surprise in the month of December, though.
Just a few weeks after signing with the Ducks, news came out that Wilson unexpectedly requested a release from the paperwork and preferred to sign with the Gators, according to Abolverdi’s initial report.
Another twist in the saga that came out Friday night was that Wilson is also expected to take a visit to Gainesville this weekend, per On3’s Keith Niebuhr.
Landing the five-stars services would add onto their already impressive 2025 class of receivers. The Gators signed Vernell Brown III, Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara, as well. Florida also added former UCLA receiver J. Michael Sturdivant via the NCAA Transfer Portal.