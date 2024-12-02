Florida Flips Five-Star Safety from Miami

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Hylton Stubbs has Flipped his Commitment from Miami to Florida, he tells me for @On3Recruits



The 6’2 195 S from Jacksonville, FL had been Committed to the Hurricanes since July



“I’m a Swamp boy🐊🐊”https://t.co/ODkgRnhDnR pic.twitter.com/vXyZzjfj4t