Florida Flips Five-Star Safety from Miami
It’s been a long battle for five-star safety Hylton Stubbs from the Florida Gators, but it finally got the job done on Monday as he announced his flip from Miami to the Gators, via On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Stubbs (6-2, 190 pounds) ranks as the 23rd prospect according to Rivals and fourth overall player in the state of Florida. He plays football for Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High School, where he is teammates with four-star quarterback commit Tramell Jones.
The North Central Florida product was close to committing to the Gators earlier in his recruitment after initially being commited to USC. Rather than wait for the collegiate regular season to begin, he pledged to Miami back in July. It was a somewhat rollercoaster of an announcement as he labeled Florida as the leader at one point but then quickly shifted to Miami.
None of that matters now though with him finally teaming up with the Gators.
“I don’t know. It might be crazy until signing day,” Stubbs told Gators Illustrated after a visit to Gainesville over the summer.
As for the on-field production for Stubbs, he looks to be someone who can defend the pass and stop the run, according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
“Well-rounded safety prospect that can defend the pass and the run,” Ivins said. “Strikes people as a tackler, oftentimes exploding through the hips. Tracks the football well on the backend and has the ball skills to come down with takeaways.”
With Mandarin this season, Stubbs has recorded 54 total tackles (39 solo), eight tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Stubbs' high school highlights can be viewed here.
Getting Stubbs in the fold is crucial for head coach Billy Napier and defensive backs coach Will Harris as they had zero commitments from safeties heading into early signing day after losing four-star Demetres Samuel Jr. to Syracuse.
However, this may not be the last as the Gators are still in play for Texas A&M commit Rashad Johnson and Lagonza Hayward, who recently backed off a pledge to Tennessee and has since been crystal balled to Florida.
With his commitment, the Gators class now sits at 23 total prospects in their 2025 class. It is also the 10th prospect from the state of Florida and the third from the Jacksonville area. Additionally, this moves them up to the 10th overall class in the 2025 cycle.
Early National Signing Day is on Wednesday, Dec. 4.