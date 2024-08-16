Florida Gators Add Commitment from 4-Star Legacy
Florida Gators recruiting in 2024 has been underwhelming up to this point in the cycle. However, it could be heating up on the trail for the Gators as they move closer to Week 1.
On Friday, top-100 prospect Ben Hanks Jr. pledged his talents to the Gators for the 2025 recruiting class. Hanks Jr. ranks as the 81st overall prospect and the 10th best cornerback in the nation currently, per 247 Sports Player Rankings.
For some, you might recognize the name but for a different reason. Hanks Jr. is the son of former Gator linebacker Ben Hanks Sr. If anyone forgot who he is, Hanks Sr. is a multi-SEC champion and two-time First-Team All-SEC (1994, 1995) selection during his playing days with the Gators.
Getting this verbal from Hanks Jr., albeit an expected one given recent predictions that rolled in on the various recruiting sites, is massive. At points leading up to this commitment, Florida was seen as needing to play catch-up to earn his services.
Additionally, it would have hurt to lose out on him given his ties to the program. Missing out on a highly talented legacy would not have gone very well amongst the fanbase, who already are reaching their tipping point with Napier.
As for who they beat out for the in-state recruit, his offer list includes Miami, Florida State, Georgia and Louisville among additional offers on the table.
Hanks Jr. now joins as the 13th member of the 2025 class and the third top-100 prospect alongside Vernell Brown III, another legacy, and Jalen Wiggins. Moreover, he becomes the first cornerback commit in the class.
If the Gators can generate some more fireworks on the trail and begin to win games in 2024, watch out for where this class can end up when it is all said and done.