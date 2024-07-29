Florida Gators Recruiting Trending in Right Direction
It’s no secret that the Florida Gators have struggled to recruit defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle. However, the tides may be changing.
Four-star safety Demetres Samuel Jr. of Heritage High School (Palm Bay, Fla.), a Syracuse commit in the class of 2026, has received multiple predictions to flip his commitment to Florida and reclassify to the class of 2025.
Samuel Jr. (6-2, 180 pounds) recently visited Florida for its “Grill in the Ville” recruiting event.
"My visit was great," Samuel Jr. said. "I enjoyed the experience. They did a great job of making everything fun and feel like home. What stands out to me is the culture from the coaching staff and the energy they bring."
Samuel Jr., the cousin of former UF safety Marcus Maye, is ranked as the No. 4 overall athlete by On3 in the 2026 class.
He also isn’t the only defensive back the Gators are in a prime position for.
Legacy four-star corner Ben Hanks Jr. (Miami) has received multiple predictions from On3 to commit to Florida. While he doesn’t have an announced commitment date, the expectation is for Hanks Jr. to announce in August.
“I’m looking for the culture, the environment, the coaching staff, just a place I can call home. I’m looking at the development part of it, the education part of it. That’s two of the top things,” Hanks recently told On3.
Receiving pledges from both Hanks Jr. and Samuel Jr. would not only be beneficial due to the addition of talented players, but also due to the fact Florida has yet to receive a commitment from a defensive back in the 2025 class.
The Gators were finalists but missed out on four-star safeties Lagonza Hayward (Tennessee) and Hylton Stubbs (Miami) despite being considered leaders for the two at one point. However, they still battling for four-star Miami-based safety Bryce Fitzgerald.
Not to mention, pledges from Samuel Jr. and Hanks Jr. would continue a trend Billy Napier has created of recruiting and building a roster of legacy players.
Currently, the Gators have legacies linebacker Myles Graham, son of former running back Earnest Graham; receiver Kahleil Jackson, son of former receiver Willie Jackson Jr. and grandson of Willie Jackson Sr.; linebacker RJ Moten, son of former linebacker Ron Moten; running back Treyaun Webb, cousin of former corner Dee Webb; and receiver Titus Bullard, son of former defensive end Thaddeus Bullard on the roster.
Additionally, Florida recently added five-star double legacy receiver Vernell Brown III to its 2025 recruiting class, which ranks as high as No. 32 in the country.