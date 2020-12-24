Florida Gators Recruits Named to Sports Illustrated All-American Teams

Three Florida Gators 2021 commits, and a priority target, were honored by Sports Illustrated All-American for their senior season performances.

The 2020 high school football season, as hectic as it's been across the entire country during the coronavirus pandemic, is coming to a close.

With that, awards and honors are starting to be handed out. Sports Illustrated All-American has released its inaugural All-American teams - first, second, and honorable mention - after unveiling a list of 1,000 candidates this past summer.

"Following an unprecedented 2020 high school football season, in which 17 states have yet to kick off, prep stars shined from coast to coast despite condensed schedules, delays, and cancellations," SI All-American director John Garcia Jr. shared. "A select few did enough this fall to be considered for the SI All-American team. 25 seniors, 13 on offense and 12 on defense, have best exemplified athletic excellence in high school and are equipped with the potential to perform similarly at the collegiate level.

"There is an added emphasis on senior season performance and progression compared to years past. The SI All-American roster will be comprised of head-turning talents across every position on the field."

While Florida has numerous commits ranked in the SI99 - the top 99 high school prospects in the country for the 2021 recruiting cycle, just one was named an All-American by SI based on the grading scale: Linebacker Chief Borders, of Heard County, Ga., earned second-team honors.

SI All-American broke down what landed Borders on the list:

The previous Heard County single-season tackles record was 139. Borders now owns the record after registering 163 stops this season. The Florida pledge made 68 of his stops by himself and also added 4.5 sacks while playing several different roles in his team’s defensive system this fall.

Although, along with Borders, Florida saw two commits named to the honorable mention SI All-American team: Defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. (Palmetto - Miami, Fla.) and defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (St. Thomas Aquinas - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.).

Sapp: The future Florida Gator did a little bit of everything this fall, amassing 4 sacks, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles in just six games against elite competition. Sapp helped STA win another state title over the weekend. Marshall: It was a short season for the Florida signee, but he flashed the elite coverage ability that should land him early playing time in Gainesville.

A priority target for the Gators as the 2021 recruiting cycle inches closer to its February end, defensive back Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla.), joins Borders on the second team.

Borders, Sapp, and Marshall all signed with Florida during the early signing period on Dec. 16.

You can find the Sports Illustrated All-American teams by clicking on the individual following links: First team offense, second team offense; First team defense, second team defense; Honorable mentions.