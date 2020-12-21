2020 SI All-American Team: Offense

Following an unprecedented 2020 high school football season, in which 17 states have yet to kick off, prep stars shined from coast to coast despite condensed schedules, delays, and cancellations.

A select few did enough this fall to be considered for the SI All-American team.

25 seniors, 13 on offense and 12 on defense, have best exemplified athletic excellence in high school and are equipped with the potential to perform similarly at the collegiate level. There is an added emphasis on senior season performance and progression compared to years past.

The SI All-American roster will be comprised of head-turning talents across every position on the field. All 13 of the offensive selections are currently committed and/or signed to FBS programs, including four pledged to College Football Playoff participants.

Quarterback

Jaxson Dart - Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon

Utah was one of the first states to welcome back high school football and Dart jumped right into the national conversation with scholarship offer-inducing gaudy performances that would lead to an undefeated state title run. Few improved their stock in 2020 as the USC Trojan signee, who led the country in passing with 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns, against just four interceptions, completing nearly 70% of his attempts along the way. Dart added 1,195 yards and a dozen more scores as a runner to set the Utah state single-season touchdown record.

Running Back

Corey Kiner - Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon

The LSU signee took home Mr. Football honors in Ohio after rushing for 1,866 yards and 35 touchdowns, including seven in one game, in 2020. He wrapped up his career as a top 10 rusher in state history, tallying more than 7,000 yards on the ground.

Marquis Crosby - Hattiesburg (Miss.) Presbyterian Christian

All the Louisiana Tech signee did was lead the country in rushing, averaging nearly 300 yards per game along the way. He finished his historic senior season with 3,678 yards rushing in 13 games.

Wide Receiver

Sadrach Banks - Houston (Texas) North Shore

A physical wideout headed to Texas A & M, Banks was a problem with the football in his hands throughout the fall, scoring 10 touchdowns as a pass catcher, seven as a rusher and another return man at the time of his signing. Banks hasn't quite wrapped up his senior campaign, but complementing the scores with 826 receiving yards in a condensed schedule was enough to get the nod.

Jack Bech - Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More

All the future LSU Tiger knows is production, especially over the last two years. In just nine games this year, he hauled in 59 passes for 1,159 yards and 14 touchdowns. Bech notched 34 receiving scores over his final 22 prep contests.

Christian Lewis - Pleasant Grove (Ala.)

The long, athletic Kentucky signee is another on this list averaging better than a score a game against good competition. He caught 50 passes for 917 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior before notching a pair on deep shots in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Tight End

Thomas Fidone - Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central

A preseason SI99 member, Fidone lived up to the hype in 2020 notching double-digit touchdowns to go along with 845 yards despite every defense focused on slowing the Nebraska signee down.

Offensive Line

Tommy Brockermyer - Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal

The Alabama signee missed 2019 with a major injury but bounced back about as ideally as possible this year, flashing dominance as both a run and pass blocker in seven games.

JC Latham - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Another top tackle headed to Tuscaloosa, Latham anchored the offense for the top prep program in the country. He made things look easy on a roster decorated with crowned national champions with an undefeated run featuring a staggering 37.3 average point differential.

Bryce Foster - Katy (Texas) Tyler

Known as 'the Mountain,' the Texas A & M signee may be the most viral offensive lineman in the class with his power at the point of attack. Foster has even flashed as a defensive lineman on occasion this year.

Donovan Jackson - Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal

An Ohio State signee, Jackson has some of the best inside-out technique in the country with great balance, footwork and finesse. We don't expect him to sit very long in Columbus.

Amarius Mims - Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County

Perhaps the tackle with the best frame in the country, the Georgia signee executed as a senior as well. Mims could very well be the most athletic tackle type nationally.

All-Purpose

Jojo Earle - Aledo (Texas)

A surprise flip to Alabama from LSU, the versatile weapon is a speedy threat on offense at multiple positions, as well as special teams. He is most utilized as a wide receiver at the prep level but has running back traits and legitimate track speed to boot.

