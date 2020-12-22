2020 SI All-American Second Team Defense

Following an unprecedented 2020 high school football season, in which 17 states have yet to kick off, prep stars shined from coast to coast despite condensed schedules, delays, and cancellations.

A select few did enough this fall to be considered for the SI All-American second team.

25 seniors, 12 on defense and 13 on offense, have best exemplified athletic excellence in high school and are equipped with the potential to perform similarly at the collegiate level. There is an added emphasis on senior season performance and progression compared to years past.

The SI All-American roster will be comprised of head-turning talents across every position on the field. The defensive selections are comprised of four defensive linemen, three linebackers, four defensive backs and an all-purpose player. 11 of the 12 have committed to Power 5 programs.

[First Team Offense | Defense]

Defensive Line

Shemar Turner - DeSoto (Texas)

Turner was a monster in the Dallas area this fall, totaling 60 tackles, 13 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries and forcing a pair of fumbles. The Texas A & M commit was uber-productive as a pass-rusher in the trenches, evidenced by his 8.5 sacks and 15 quarterback-hurries. Turner has both edge and interior-wrecking potential at the next level.

Lee Hunter - Eight Mile (Ala.) Blount

The Auburn commit is a member of the SI99 and lived up to the billing in his final campaign by finishing with 54 tackles and an astonishing 20 TFLs vs. the run in a shortened season. Hunter also registered 4.5 sacks from his interior position, while also chipping in on offense for Blount at tackle and tight end.

Saivion Jones - St. James (La.)

To say Jones was active this fall would be an understatement. He was downright busy. The LSU commit finished his senior season with 69 tackles, 18 TFLs, 17 quarterback hurries, 7 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble. He also impacted the passing game by breaking up 6 passes and notching an interception.

Desmond Mamudi - Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day

Mamudi had a fair junior season, yet transferred to Carrollwood Day and caught fire in 2020. The Virginia Tech pledge had 13 sacks in 8 games, averaging more than 1.5 each Friday night he lined up. The future Hokie also registered 16 TFLs.

Linebackers

Chief Borders - Franklin (Ga.) Heard County

The previous Heard County single-season tackles record was 139. Borders now owns the record after registering 163 stops this season. The Florida pledge made 68 of his stops by himself and also added 4.5 sacks while playing several different roles in his team’s defensive system this fall.

Randolph Kpai - Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington

After having good tape from his junior season, Kpai responded with an impressive senior tilt. The Nebraska commit had 79 tackles, 9.5. TFLs, 4 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended and 1 quarterback hurry. Showing he can get to passers when he needs to, Kpai added 4 sacks as well.

Reid Carrico - Ironton (Ohio)

Carrico is an SI99 linebacker prospect who finished his high school career strong. The Ohio State commit made 50 tackles, 15 TFLs and chipped in 4 sacks to help lead Ironton to the Ohio Division V title game. Carrico, who also blocked a field goal, is a future starting linebacker for the Buckeyes.

Secondary

Nyland Green - Covington (Ga.) Newton

Green is a long-limbed defensive back at 6-foot-2 who can work in several spots in a secondary. He has the size to hold up in the boundary, to go along with safety-like toughness and ball skills. He spent his Friday nights daring opposing quarterbacks to test him and frustrating receivers while holding his own on offense. The Georgia commit should continue to blossom in Athens.

Ahmari Harvey - Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School

The SI99 safety prospect is a known commodity who has been turning heads for most of his high school career. While his senior campaign was condensed, Harvey will arrive on The Plains after registering 326 career tackles and 15 interceptions, four of which were returned for TDs. The future Tiger also returned a kickoff for a score as a senior.

Terrion Arnold - Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic

An SI99 prospect, Arnold played both ways for John Paul II Catholic and impressed our staff when we saw him in person. Yet while he played well as a receiver, it was Arnold’s 49 tackles, 5 passes defended and 1 blocked field goal in just eight games on defense that wowed us. However, his 197 yards off of 4 interceptions is exceptional. Arnold remains uncommitted with several heavyweights slugging it out for his services.

Damarius McGhee - Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic

McGhee was a two-way player for Pensacola Catholic, notching six touchdowns on offense. However, the long backend-defender made a bigger impact on defense. McGhee blanketed his side of the defensive perimeter and made quarterbacks pay when they tested him, grabbing three interceptions. He’s committed to LSU.

All-Purpose

James Williams - Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

Williams is the No. 1 safety prospect in the country, however, it would be almost a crime to confine him to one position. The defensive chess piece made his presence felt this fall all over the field, resulting in a diverse stat-line of 64 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 INT-TD, 2 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 1 blocked punt to lead his team to an 11-2 record and a state title.

