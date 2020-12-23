2020 Honorable Mention SI All-Americans

Following an unprecedented 2020 high school football season, in which 17 states have yet to kick off, prep stars shined from coast to coast despite condensed schedules, delays, and cancellations.

A select few did enough this fall to be considered for the SI All-American first and second teams, and we round out the selections with the honorable mention members.

Quarterback

Brock Vandagriff - Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Led program to the state title game after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 44 TDs, while adding 427 yards and 16 TDs rushing in his final season before heading to Georgia.

Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

The LSU signee was as steady as any passer through the last several years, heling the program win nine games in 2020 and setting the two major Marcus all-time passing records (7,687 yards, 77 touchdowns) along the way. As a senior Nussmeier's TD-INT ratio was a strong 33:5 in nine games.

JJ McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The Michigan commit threw for 1,440 yards and 16 TDs (against 0 interceptions) in just six games, leading IMG to an undefeated season and calling half of the plays in the process.

Jake Garcia - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

The SoCal native heads to Miami after finally getting his chance to show off his talent in the Peach State this fall at two storied programs, including helping Grayson get back to the state championship game.

Aaron McLaughlin - Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark

McLaughlin shook off an off-season injury to come back and throw for 1,505 yards and 21 TDs in nine games, with 652 yards and 6 TDs rushing. He’s committed to NC State.

Dee Davis - Houston (Texas) North Shore

The dynamic Texan is headed to Auburn after one of the most storied careers in Lone Star State history, including several state championships to his name. Davis has a big arm and is arguably the biggest run threat among passers in the cycle.

Kyle McCord - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's

The Ohio State signee led St. Joe's to an undefeated 2020, dominating the six games they played, scoring more than 47 points per game. In the process, he became the city and league record-holder for yards (6,887) and touchdown passes (88).

Jalen Milroe - Katy (Texas) Thompkins

The Alabama signee out of the state of Texas has flashed dual-threat ability in 2020 after scoring 36 times as a junior. Thompkins is still alive in the state playoffs.

Preston Stone - Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal

The SMU commit lived up to his billing as one of the top playmakers in the country this season, totaling 3,529 yards and 35 TDs through the air to combine with 536 yards and 10 TDs rushing.

Running Back

Cam’Ron Valdez - Rockdale (Texas)

Heading to Texas Tech after rushing for 1,406 yards and 19 TDs as a senior.

Brendon Barrow - Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International

Originally from Canada and committed to Stanford, Barrow followed up a 1,000-yard junior campaign by impressing as a senior in a condensed season, with big plays as both a runner and receiver.

Deshun Murrell - Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County

A UCLA signee, Murrell an for more than 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in just 10 games.

Audric Estime - Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional

Another 2,000-yard back on this list, the Notre Dame signee did it from scrimmage in 2020 as both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, including 24 total touchdowns.

Phil Mafah - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

A 20-touchdown campaign through his first 10 games of 2020, the Clemson signee has size and swiftness on his side in averaging more than 9 yards a tough as a senior.

Camar Wheaton - Lakeview (Texas) Centennial

Wheaton, the No. 2 RB prospect in the 2021 class, rushed for more than 600 yards and 8 TDs in just six games as a senior.

Josh Hough - Beaver Falls (Pa.)

A big back at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Hough had four carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns...in one game. He’s committed to Syracuse after a 2,000-yard, 29-touchdown rushing campaign.

LJ Johnson - Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair

Johnson ran for 1,262 yards and 20 TDs against strong competition in the Lone Star state while catching a career-high 14 passes for 255 yards and 3 TDs.

Jonathon Brooks - Hallettsville (Texas)

A Texas signee, Brooks had a 500-yard game on the resume in November and paced the offense en route to the state title game in 2020.

Jordan Jenkins - Lindale (Texas)

One of the most dependable backs in the country and a Baylor signee, Jenkins helped Lindale get to the state title game after an undefeated district run and Freak of the Week performance.

Wide Receiver

Jacorey Brooks - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The SI99 WR and Alabama commit averaged more than 19 yards a catch for an undefeated IMG team that won the mythical national title this season.

Liam Clifford - Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier

A Penn State pledge, Clifford finished his senior season with 72 receptions for 1,090 and 12 TDs, including a 12-catch 300-yard game.

Agiye Hall - Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale

Hall had an impressive senior season with 51 receptions for 1,028 yards and 13 TDs. The Alabama commit averaged more than 20 yards a catch in addition to defense and special teams duty.

Marvin Harrison Jr. - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's

A dominant prep wideout, NFL legacy and Ohio State signee, Harrison put on a show throughout high school and finished his career with a state title as well as big records as the all-time Catholic League leader in career receiving yards (2,467) to go along with more than 30 scores.

Romello Brinson - Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

The Miami signee has great length and made big plays from the outset of the season, helping the Bulls beat elite competition in a very condensed season.

Ari Allen - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The slot receiver, still uncommitted, is an elite lacrosse recruit but tough to handle in the open field. He led IMG in receptions over several Power 5 players and was called the team's top offensive player by head coach Bobby Acosta.

Tight End

Elijah Arroyo - Frisco (Texas) Independence

The Miami commit produced at a high clip for a seam-player with 13 TDs and 690 yards on 31 receptions.

Mason Brotherton - Mena (Ark.)

Committed to Kansas, Brotherton registered 46 receptions, 544 yards and 3 TDs to along with his rugged work as a blocker.

Offensive Line

Laurence Seymore - Miami (Fla.) Central

Seymore can play center or guard and helped lead Central to the Florida 6A title. He is committed to Miami.

Nolan Rucci - Lititz (Pa.) Warwick

Standing 6-foot-8, Rucci played left tackle and defensive end to help Warwick go undefeated this fall. He signed with Wisconsin.

Dylan Rollins - Missoula (Mont.) Sentinel

The BYU signee helped Sentinel to a state crown as a flexible tackle or guard prospect who shined on the move. He added weight and improved technique in the transition from 2019 to 2020.

Defensive Line

Gabriel Rubio - St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran

46 total tackles with 25 TFLs is an impressive season. Rubio did it in four games. Notre Dame will welcome the SI99 member with open arms.

Tyreak Sapp - Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

The future Florida Gator did a little bit of everything this fall, amassing 4 sacks, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles in just six games against elite competition. Sapp helped STA win another state title over the weekend.

Dylan Brooks - Roanoke (Ala.) Handley

The Tennessee commitment capped his prep career with a state championship victory with input on both sides of the ball. He can rush the passer from the edge with the chance to move inside at the next level.

Patrick Payton - Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

The Florida State signee had a productive senior season despite a condensed schedule, including multiple defensive scores, with a true speed presence off the edge.

JaTavian Sanders - Denton (Texas) Ryan

The Texas commit’s athleticism was on display this fall on both sides of the ball with 43 catches for nearly 900 yards and 13 TDs, along with 4 sacks, 4 TFLs and 3 forced fumbles.

Brayden Wood - Boulder (Colo.) Fairview

Wood totaled 285 career tackles and helped lead Fairview to an undefeated season as a team captain as a senior. He is headed to Kansas State.

Linebacker

Terrence Lewis - Miami (Fla.) Central

Lewis is uber-athletic and led Central’s defense to a shutout in their state championship game. It will be Tennessee or Maryland for him.

Smael Mondon - Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County

Highly coveted and athletic LB prospect who signed with in-state UGA. Mondon’s best football is ahead of him, but he flashed at times this fall.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s

Trotter, an SI99 LB, is one of the most instinctive prospects in recent memory. It wouldn’t be surprising if he is a team captain before his career at Clemson concludes.

Deontae Lawson - Mobile (Ala.) Christian

The Alabama signee did it all on both sides of the ball for the Leopards, but will shine as a second level prospect in college. Lawson hit the 100-tackle mark and added 15 tackles for loss and six sacks on defense as a senior.

Jordan Eubanks - Denton (Texas) Guyer

While he doesn’t get a ton of attention in Florida State’s class, Eubanks is an underrated defender who tallied 40 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries along with a sack and a pass defended in only 5 games.

Christian Wren - Lehi (Utah)

185 tackles. 100 solo. 16 quarterback hurries. Wren belongs.

Clayton Smith - Texarkana (Texas) Texas High

An Oklahoma signee out of the Lone Star State, he made waves as an edge rusher and off-ball prospect in 2020 in addition to his extensive offensive experience. A 4.5 sacks performance has highlighted Smith's run thus far.

Dink Jackson - Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie

The Ole Miss hybrid defender signee was all over the field in 2020 with 42 tackles, 10 for loss and four sacks. Jackson also added two forced fumbles and a pair of recoveries along with a blocked field goal.

Defensive Back

OJ Burroughs - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG

Kansas commit had 19 career interceptions coming into this season and helped lead IMG Academy to a perfect season, turning the ball over more in the process.

Latrell McCutchin - Austin (Texas) LBJ

The future Oklahoma Sooner came back from a knee injury as a junior to notch 33 tackles and 2 INTs while impressively patrolling the backend for LBJ.

Billy Bowman - Denton (Texas) Ryan

Arguably the top two-way talent on this list, Bowman makes his proverbial money as a defensive back capable of making plays downhill or with the ball in the air. The Oklahoma signee is lethal with the ball in his hands in all three phases.

Jason Marshall - Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

It was a short season for the Florida signee, but he flashed the elite coverage ability that should land him early playing time in Gainesville.

Cooper DeJean - Ida Grove (Iowa) Battle Creek-Ida Grove

The athlete burst onto the scene as a quarterback but the intellect and spatial awareness translates well to safety, where picked off three passes and added three scores on special teams in 2020. Iowa is keeping DeJean in-state.

