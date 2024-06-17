Florida Gators Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
After leaving his official visit with the Florida Gators, four-star running back commit Waltez Clark out of Plant High School (Tampa) has seemingly shut down his recruitment, he told Gators Illustrated.
This means no more official visits and no more contact with other schools.
“No. It’s done,” he said when asked if he was taking other visits.
He added that he had “canceled all of it” when asked if he was still talking to other schools.
Clark is one of two running back commitments in the class alongside Chad Gasper. Gasper previously stated after his visit more than two weeks ago that Florida told him they plan only only taking two running backs in the class.
With Clark essentially shutting down his recruitment, it seems that the Gators’ high school recruiting board at the position is filled.
“They appreciated it,” Clark said of UF regarding his recruitment shut down. “I wouldn’t say that they wanted me to do it. They said I can (talk to other schools), but I just don’t want to.”
This weekend’s visit confirmed his decision. He pointed out the relationships he’s building with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke as well as current starter Montrell Johnson, who was his player-host during his visit.
“All the players just taking me in as one of them, and then I’ve already been liking the place,” Clark explained.
Clark became the first commitment of Florida’s 2025 class after pledging in September, moments after watching the Gators upset then-No. 11 Tennessee 29-16. He chose Florida over a multitude of other offers including Florida State, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Should Clark’s commitment to Florida truly hold up, it would mark the second-straight season the Gators sign the first commit of a class.
Linebacker enrollee Myles Graham became the first commit and the first signee of the Gators’ 2024 class, and, similar to Clark and his plans, practically shut down his recruitment after committing and moving to Gainesville prior to his senior year of high school.
Clark’s commitment also helps solidify Florida’s running back room for next season, especially considering both Johnson and reserve back Cam Carroll will both run out of eligibility.