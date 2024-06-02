Texas RB Chad Gasper Updates His Status with the Florida Gators
After previously taking an unofficial visit to the Florida Gators in March while uncommitted, three-star running back Chad Gasper out of Katy Jordan (Fulshear, Texas) said he was unsure of the program and where he stood in the recruiting process.
However, that didn’t deter him from committing in May, and his official visit from May 30-June 2 confirmed to him that he made the right decision, he revealed on Sunday after leaving UF’s football facilities.
“It was great. I loved meeting the coaching staff. Came on an unofficial visit, they showed me the basics of an official visit. I was kind of unsure of what went on around here. I wasn’t sure of my decisions,” he said.
“I feel great about (his commitment). I feel like I made the right decision.”
As far as his own recruitment goes, Gasper has all but shut it down following his commitment. Florida’s main competitor for Gasper was Tennessee, but he said communication with them has cooled down following his commitment to the Gators.
“I used to hear from them before I committed here. I used to hear from them a lot, but now they have cooled off from me. They don’t really text me like that,” he explained.
Additionally, he told Gators Illustrated that Kansas, which was previously considered a top-four school in his recruitment, is no longer in the running. At the moment, he has no plans for visiting other schools and will visit Florida again during the season, but he hasn’t decided what game.
A major factor into his decision came down to his and his family’s relationship with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. He said Juluke and the staff not only develop running backs well on the field, but their focus on off-field development stood out to him.
“They develop running backs, and really the whole team, into great young men. That’s how my parents want me to be,” he said.
As one of two Florida commits on the visit list, Gasper said he and defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud also acted as recruiters for the plethora of uncommitted talent around them.
“We were just trying to talk to everybody,” he said. “Tell them, ‘Hey, you ain’t got nothing to wait for. You might as well just hurry up and commit.’ It’s going pretty good. We’re just trying to make everybody change their minds.”
2026 quarterback Will Griffin got the message and committed to the Gators on Saturday.
Gasper said he specifically focused on recruiting receivers and a tight end but did not name them.
The Gators hosted a pair of uncommitted four-star receivers in Naeshaun Montgomery and Joshua Moore. Additionally, they welcomed uncommitted three-star tight ends Tae’shaun Gelsey and Micah Jones, who told reporters that Florida was his leader following his visit.
Additionally, Gasper revealed that Florida has no plans to add another running back to the class. Gasper and four-star Waltez Clark make up the Gators’ running back group in the 2025 class.