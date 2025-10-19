Florida Gators Commits React to Billy Napier's Firing
Significant news came out on Sunday, with the Florida Gators dismissing head coach Billy Napier. The writing was on the wall based on the results from this season, and the people above finally decided to let him go.
Several side effects to Napier’s firing will become known over the coming weeks, with a major one being the toll the Gators' 2026 recruiting class takes with his removal.
However, based on the reactions of multiple 2026 Gator commits over the past 24 hours, there is some optimism that the class could be in better shape than intended when the next coach takes over.
Four-star edge KJ Ford, one of the more desired prospects on the Gators' commit list, talked with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman around the time of Napier's dismissal and reassured fans of his commitment.
“I’m still with Florida 100%,” Ford told him.
Four-star linebacker Malik Morris provided an even more definitive statement about his Gators pledge to On3’s Corey Bender on Sunday morning.
“I’m here and this is where I want to be at,” Morris said. “Win, lose or draw, I’m here.”
A trio of other Florida commits shared the same message with Bender, as well. Highly coveted four-star wide receiver Justin Williams was one of those recruits.
“I’m here, whoever the coach is,” Williams said.
The second was four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, who stated his decision was not solely based on the coach but rather the program itself.
“I’m committed to a program; not a coach or specific person,” McCoy told Bender.
The final recruit of that trio is three-star offensive lineman Desmond Green. Despite Napier’s dismissal, Green knows Florida is where he wants to be.
“I know I want to be at the University of Florida,” Green said. “Like how I said, it’s all kind of weather.”
A picture also surfaced on Sunday of a conversation with Green, in which he said he would like Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the next Gators head coach.
These are the only ones to have given full statements on the news, but others from the 2026 class have taken to social media to share their thoughts.
Four-star running back Carsyn Baker tweeted a shocked emoji on Sunday.
A trio of offensive line commits posted their reactions to the news, too. Three-star Javarii Luckas posted “woah,” four-star G’Nivre Carr posted a broken heart emoji and three-star Chancellor Campbell had a post with a sad face.
Campbell had another post shortly after his first one, though.
Four-star athlete Heze Kent also shared on his Instagram in reaction to the news, posting two broken heart emojis.
Florida signal caller of the class, four-star Will Griffin, also provided an update on his recruitment and how Napier’s removal would factor in. Before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, he talked with Bender, saying something similar to Green.
“100% no matter what…You know it’s in all kinds of weather,” Griffin told Bender.