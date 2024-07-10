Florida Gators get Commitment from Former Alabama Pledge
The Florida Gators have added its first linebacker commit to its 2025 recruiting class.
Four-star linebacker Myles Johnson (Brewton, Ala.), who was previously committed to Alabama, has pledged to the Gators, he announced Wednesday evening.
“Only Gators Get Out Alive!!! All Glory To God,” he said in his announcement, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Johnson was previously committed to Alabama from Oct. 14, 2023 until July 3. Prior to his decommitment, he explained that the new staff under coach Kalen DeBoer had not been as committed to him as he’d like.
After a successful visit combined with the lack of communication, the Gators rose in Johnson’s rankings.
“I would say they are pretty much one of the top ones,” Johnson said after leaving his official visit with Florida. “Florida definitely rose a lot. I haven’t had much communication with Alabama since the staff change. I’m not sure what’s the reason for that but I understand that this is a business, so coming to Florida really has opened my eyes that there’s great schools everywhere, especially down south.”
Johnson becomes the ninth total commit and third defensive commit of the Gators’ 2025 class joining four-star EDGE Jalen Wiggins and four-star defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud. Prior to Johnson’s commitment, Florida’s class ranked No. 67 in the country, according to 247 Sports.
However, the Gators are in a prime position to rise in the rankings after Johnson’s commitment. Additionally, a slew of Florida targets are set to announce their decisions throughout July and August.