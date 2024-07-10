Florida Gators Crack Top-5 for Nation's No. 1 Safety
Five-star safety Trey McNutt (Shaker Heights, Ohio), who is considered the No. 1 safety prospect in the 2025 cycle by 247 Sports, has released his final five schools and a commitment date, and the Florida Gators are among the finalists.
The Gators join Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC in McNutt’s final five, and he will announce his decision on July 19, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
McNutt officially visited Florida during the Gators’ second major recruiting weekend of the summer, where Florida pitched a plan for early playing time. Prior to that visit, McNutt raved about head coach Billy Napier at the On3 Elite Series event in Nashville.
“They set a good impression on me my first visit, so I definitely want to get back out,” McNutt told On3. “Coach Napier, he had a great conversation with me in his office. Talking football, talking with him, they just seem like someone I want to give a chance, so definitely trying to look into Florida a little more.”
Despite a strong impression by Florida, it seems that Oregon is the favorite to land a commitment from McNutt. After officially visiting the Ducks towards the end of June, multiple predictions from On3 had him committing to Oregon.
McNutt is the latest prospect on Florida’s board to announce his decision date. Recently, five-star legacy wide receiver Vernell Brown III released a commitment date of July 21, and four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald named August 16 as his commitment announcement.
As it stands, Florida’s 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 67 nationally by 247 Sports with eight total commitments. The Gators have no commitments from defensive backs after missing out on four-star Jaylan Morgan (Georgia) and four-star Hylton Stubbs (Miami).
July 18: Four-star DL Jarquez Carter
July 19: Five-star S Trey McNutt
July 21: Five-star WR Vernell Brown
July 27: Four-star safety Lagonza Hayward
Aug. 16: Four-star S Bryce Fitzgerald