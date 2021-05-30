Florida Gators 2022 Recruiting Outlook: Linebackers

Analyzing the current state of the Florida Gators 2022 linebackers big board ahead of this summer's recruiting frenzy.

June is rapidly approaching, and a hectic season of recruiting for both prospects and coaches is set to begin as NCAA recruiting dead period comes to its inevitable end when the clock turns over from May.

In order to preview what is sure to be a hectic recruiting news cycle, AllGators releases the Florida Gators 2022 recruiting predictive big board for each position of need.

Having completed the entirety of the defensive line, we turn to the second level of the defense, analyzing linebackers on the Gators board.

Overview

Untapped potential: the Florida Gators linebacker position in 2020.

As a group that failed to produce in a capacity that held the Gators defense together to complement a terrific offensive attack, the linebackers have differed from other disappointing positions groups.

Accumulating tremendous depth in previous recruitment classes, Florida was set up to perform in harmonious rotation, if needed, last season.

However, due to the lack of an offseason program, young pieces along the Gators roster were unable to get acclimated with the defensive system. As a result, the Florida linebacker spot was heavily scrutinized for the load of talent failing to see the field.

While an increased schedule for the 2021 preseason is sure to bring further familiarity and increased rotation when the regular season starts, the Florida staff sets their eyes on the future with the 2022 recruiting class.

Having plenty of youthful talent to target on the board, Gators linebacker coach Christian Robinson seeks to add instinctual playmakers to the middle of UF’s defense.

Shawn Murphy

Arguably the best linebacker prospect for the 2022 recruiting class, the Gators' efforts for securing their piece in the middle for the future starts and stops in Manassas (Va.) with Murphy.

Playing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Murphy produces at a high level when working down towards the line of scrimmage. Showing an excellent knack for filling rushing lanes with heightened instincts, Murphy consistently stops plays before they get going, shooting through gaps to make physical tackles when downhill.

Despite his lack of time in coverage at the high school level — predominantly occupying a role in the box for Unity Reed — Murphy has the intangibles to be an all-around linebacker at the next level due to his long arms and 4.4 40-yard dash speed.

Cutting down his list of 45 offers to a top-eight back in January, Murphy has yet to schedule any official visits, indicating that his recruitment could come down to the wire.

As someone who will be a difficult grab for the Gators — competing against Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia for his services — getting him on campus for an official will be paramount for their chances of landing the physical run-stuffer from Virginia.

However, given his documented close relationship with Robinson, anything is possible.

Shemar James

With Florida looking for the complete package to command a defense, James stands as an immense priority.

Despite carrying a measly 200 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame, James — who will still look to put on 15 to 20 pounds upon entering the college ranks — makes up for his slimmer frame with versatility.

Playing in several different roles throughout his high school career, James pairs length and acceleration to make an impact on both sides of the ball. With experience operating at the wide receiver and running back positions, James is able to dissect plays as they occur given his exposure to the offensive system, one of his most valuable traits.

Excelling in all areas of the linebacker spot for Faith Academy, James provides high energy and physicality to the Faith Academy defense on a regular basis.

Showing the ability to attack the line of scrimmage or drop back into coverage with high efficiency, landing James allows for vast creativity of defensive play calling.

Narrowing down his list of schools in contention to two on May 2, James solidified either Florida or Alabama as the destination for his collegiate career.

In order to lure the Mobile (Ala.) native away from the reigning national champions, Florida will have to impress on his June 18 official visit date in Gainesville.

However, if history is any indication, snagging big-time playmakers out of the state of Alabama is possible when Robinson is on the trail.

All in all, the Gators hope to have similar luck landing the sideline-to-sideline middle linebacker as they did with outside linebacker Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams in the 2021 class.

EJ Lightsey

If Florida is to miss on the previous two prospects listed above, look a little closer to home for the next best prospects on the Gators board.

Hailing from Fitzgerald High School in central Georgia, Lightsey has flown under the radar from a rating perspective throughout his recruitment process. However, the interest the off-ball backer has garnered from around the nation tells a significantly different story than his rankings.

Piling up offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, LSU, Auburn and Georgia, amongst others, Lightsey showcases a number of desirable traits — both physically and skillfully — on his over 18-minute junior season highlight tape.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Lightsey consistently creates havoc in opposing backfields with surprising physicality and speed in pursuit of ball carriers.

Dominating in the middle and off the end for Fitzgerald, Lightsey’s versatility in rushing the passer, making plays downhill, or dropping back into coverage in zone schemes slates him to move around his collegiate defense with ease.

Recently naming UF, FSU and LSU as the three schools recruiting, Lightley will likely take officials to all three at some point in his recruitment.

As of now, his only one on the schedule is set for June 11 in Tallahassee, meaning Florida and LSU are still working on getting him on their respective campus in the near future.

Devin Smith

A true middle linebacker, by build and playstyle, in the 2022 class.

Being scouted by AllGators on multiple occasions in his junior season, Smith proved to be a disruptive figure when working down towards the line of scrimmage in the run game.

Pairing his prowess working downhill with above-average ability in coverage at times, Smith projects to be an ultra-versatile playmaker who can cover a wide range from the middle of his program's defense.

Cracking the top five for Smith in December 2020 alongside Florida State, Nebraska, Miami and Georgia Tech, Florida has been atop the leaderboard for Smith throughout the longevity of his recruitment besides FSU, who is currently viewed as the leader.

However, Robinson and Florida are held in a high light by Smith, giving them room to squeeze their way in for the 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker if they need to late in the 2022 cycle.

Final Thoughts

Currently, Florida looks to be in a firm position to bring a playmaking entity into the mix of linebackers currently lining the roster.

If the Gators are able to land Murphy or James, the years of underutilized young talent could fade away into oblivion given the near-immediate impacts both their skill sets could make.

Meanwhile, the consolation prizes slotted behind them provide Florida room to miss and still bring in a talented 2022 backer with power five starting potential with the proper development.

Overall, this year’s linebacker group could change the trajectory of the position in the long haul.