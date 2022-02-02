Gators' Top Target LB Harold Perkins Signs With LSU

The Florida Gators were unable to receive the signature of their top recruiting target on National Signing Day, linebacker Harold Perkins.

Photo: Harold Perkins; Credit: Conner Clarke

Though it appeared at first glance the Florida Gators were set to continue their momentum during National Signing Day, signing perhaps the biggest pledge UF has landed in a number of years in linebacker Harold Perkins, that didn't come to fruition after all.

Perkins is an elite linebacker prospect that every school in the country was vying for, and in the end, he chose the LSU Tigers over both Florida and Texas A&M.

Perkins committed to Texas A&M on January 2, but told AllGators just days before his planned commitment “what happens between January and February, who knows."

Who knows, indeed. This recruitment has been one of the wildest ones we have ever seen. But at the end of the day, Florida was unable to secure a commitment and signature from one of the best prospects in the country.

Though each school was rumored to be the leader in his recruitment at one point or another, nobody truly knew where the Cypress (Texas) native was going to go until the end.

As mentioned before, Perkins is an elite athlete and that skill-set was on display in Orlando at the Under Armour All-American practices and game. Throughout the week, Perkins flashed his athleticism in coverage, being able to hang with running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers running routes alike.

Perkins' closing speed when coming downhill is impressive, and he arrives at the ball with bad intentions. He even worked some at running back during the Under Armour bowl because his team was thin.

At a position that the Gators desperately needed an influx of talent, Perkins would likely have been able to come in and receive early playing time with fellow linebacker signee Shemar James.

According to Sports Illustrated All-American, Perkins is the No. 2 linebacker and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

