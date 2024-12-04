Four-Star LB Completes Flip To Florida, Signs with Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four-star inside linebacker Ty Jackson of Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge on Wednesday confirmed his commitment to Florida after signing with the Gators on National Early Signing Day. Jackson is the second linebacker signee of the class after Myles Johnson signed earlier.
According to ESPN’s recruiting rankings, Jackson is the best inside linebacker recruit in the country, and the 8th best recruit in the state of Florida. Through three seasons of high school football, Jackson amassed 378 tackles (126 tackles per year), six sacks and five forced fumbles.
After spending nearly three months committed to USC, the four-star recruit flipped his commitment to Florida after taking an official visit during the Gators’ 24-17 upset win over Ole Miss.
Jackson enters an experienced linebacker room headlined by Shemar James, Pup Howard and Jaden Robinson, all of whom will be upperclassmen by the time that Jackson enrolls. The Gators also will have rising sophomores Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles.
After flipping his commitment to Florida last week, he became the Gators highest-rated linebacker recruit, according to 247 Sports.
Read more about Jackson in his Gators Illustrated recruiting profile below:
"Jackson became one of Florida's highest-rated commits after his flip from USC, which was the culmination of a months-long recruiting effort by the Gators. A high-priority recruit, Florida chipped away for his services dating back to last summer, first fighting off FSU and then flipping him from the Trojans. One of the most productive players at his position, Jackson hit the 350-mark for career tackles prior to his senior season. A fast, instinctual linebacker and strong tackler, Jackson also provides a tremendous ability in pass defense and is one of the hardest hitters in the class. He also has had prep success offensively and on special teams. Jackson is the teammate of fellow commit, three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis."