Four-star Linebacker Myles Johnson Signs with Gators
Gainesville, Fla. - Linebacker Myles Johnson of TR Miller (Brewton, Ala.) has signed with the Florida Gators on National Early Signing Day.
The four-star linebacker, according to ESPN, is a top-20 player from Alabama and the No. 11 player at his position in the 2025 recruiting class.
Johnson has been committed to the Gators since July 10. He was originally committed to Alabama. He was committed to the Crimson Tide from Oct. 13, 2023 to July 4, 2024. Once a Nick Saban recruit chose not to stick around for the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa.
Johnson is the second-highest-rated linebacker in the Gators 2025 class and was the first linebacker of the 2025 class to commit to Florida. He sits behind four-star linebacker Ty Jackson, who flipped his commitment from USC on Nov. 25.
Find out more about Johnson, via Gators Illustrated's recruiting profile:
Profile:
A previous Alabama commit, Johnson had chosen the Crimson Tide in the middle of Nick Saban’s final season. However, once Kalen DeBoer took over, Johnson said communication with Alabama had slowed down, even going as far to say he was more committed to them than they were to him. He immediately became a flip target for Florida and eventually became the first linebacker commit of the class. Johnson missed his junior season with Brewton due to an ACL injury. As a sophomore, Johnson primarily played on offense, where he rushed for 273 yards and seven touchdowns in five games. He also ran track and posted an 11.25-second 100-meter and 23.17-second 200-meter.