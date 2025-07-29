Gators add PWO to Roster Ahead of Fall Camp
The Florida Gators have added a walk-on to its 2025 roster just days before fall camp begins.
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) running back Brian Case on Monday announced he had committed to the Gators as a preferred walk-on and will be joining Florida in time for fall camp, he told Florida Gators on SI. Case was previously committed to Stetson.
At Ponte Vedra, Case (6-0, 200 pounds) became one of the school's best rushers in program history with 3,305 yards and 47 touchdowns across his three varsity seasons. His rushing total is second all-time in program history.
He rushed for 1,563 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.
As a result of his play, Case was named to the first team offense on the 5A All-State Football Team by FloridaHSFootball.com, the All-News4Jax Football Team and All-First Coast by The Florida Times-Tribune.
Case's addition to the roster does not come as a surprise as the Florida head coach Billy Napier likes to maximize his roster with as many walk-ons as possible. Despite plans from the NCAA to cut walk-on spots for college football programs, Napier confirmed Florida's walk-ons will be grandfathered in for the 2025 roster.
"It's a huge win for football in my opinion. we'll be right around 120 this year," he said at SEC Media Day. "Big win. Made it so lot of guys who started their journey at the University of Florida, kind of keeps that vision alive so they can finish now."
The Gators open fall camp with its first practice on Wednesday.