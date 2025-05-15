Gators Among Leaders for Local Prospect
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz to University of Florida pipeline could be extended in the 2026 recruiting cycle as four-star athlete Justin Williams has included the Gators in his top five schools, which he released on Thursday.
Williams (5-11, 190 pounds) is rated as the No. 13 athlete in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports, after spending last season as a receiver and a running back for the Bobcats. He dominated in both roles, recording 1,473 yards and 13 touchdowns as a receiver while adding 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
With his efforts, Williams is the first player from the state of Florida to both rush and receive for over 1,000 yards in a single season since Devin Hester.
While Florida appears to be the frontrunner, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Williams is also heavily considering Kentucky and Florida State with summer official visits scheduled to all three schools.
He will visit Kentucky on May 30, Florida on June 13 and Florida State on June 20. He also previously took a trip to Indiana on April 25 for an official visit.
Williams is also the latest recruit from Buchholz with ties to UF.
In the class of 2023, Florida held commitments from quarterback/athlete Creed Whittemore and defensive end Gavin Hill before Whittemore flipped to Mississippi State. Hill has since transferred to Florida A&M after switching to tight end. Offensive lineman Bryan Rosenberg later joined as a walk-on.
In the class of 2024, the Gators signed linebacker Myles Graham and held a commitment from defensive end Kendall Jackson before he eventually signed with Texas A&M. Linebacker Matthew Kade eventually joined Florida as a walk-on.
Florida also targeted Williams' quarterback from the last two years in Trace Johnson, son of former UF quarterback Doug Johnson, although Johnson has since transferred.